Officials at the National Intelligence Service are seen in at the agency's headquarters in southern Seoul in an undated photo. NEWS1

The engineer is awaiting a verdict after release talks reportedly deadlocked, while Seoul denies claims that China sought U.S.-targeted intelligence operations.

A Korean semiconductor engineer who alerted Korea’s intelligence agency to suspected leaks of Korean chip technology has been held in China for nearly three years on espionage allegations.

Chinese authorities arrested the engineer in December 2023 on suspicion of violating the country’s anti-espionage law, a Korean government source said on Thursday. The engineer previously worked for a Korean semiconductor company before joining a Chinese chipmaker.

After joining the Chinese company, the engineer reportedly discovered evidence of continued leaks of Korean semiconductor technology overseas and passed the information to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The arrest took place during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. It remains unclear what steps the government took at the time to secure the engineer’s release.

The NIS reportedly began negotiations in earnest with Chinese authorities to secure the engineer’s release after the Lee Jae Myung administration took office in 2025.

The negotiations made little progress. The NIS reportedly considered a potential intelligence swap in the first half of this year as an alternative means of securing the engineer’s release. Under the proposed arrangement, the NIS would provide Chinese authorities with information about an undercover intelligence operative from a third country who might be of interest to Beijing in exchange for the engineer’s release.

Memory chips by semiconductor supplier SK hynix are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this photograph from February 25, 2022. REUTERS/YONHAP

Still, negotiations have reportedly reached a deadlock. The engineer has undergone trial while in custody and is now awaiting a verdict.

A Korean media outlet previously reported that the NIS had been negotiating the release of an intelligence informant detained in China. The report claimed that Chinese authorities had proposed intelligence operations targeting the United States during the negotiations.

“The NIS has never received any such proposal from Chinese authorities,” the agency said in a statement.

A government source also denied such allegations.

“The report that China proposed intelligence operations targeting the United States is entirely false and based on malicious disinformation,” a government source told Yonhap News Agency. “It is clear that no matters involving the United States arose during our efforts to bring home a Korean national arrested in China on suspicion of violating its anti-espionage law.”





BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]