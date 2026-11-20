A new Korea-China FTA phase fuels expansion plans while raising hopes Beijing may ease its long-running restrictions on Korean content.

Korean retail brands, travel agencies and game companies are preparing to push deeper into China after Seoul and Beijing concluded the second phase of their FTA on Wednesday. The deal has also raised hopes that China’s decadelong informal ban on Korean content could finally be lifted.

The agreement, reached during President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping's summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in Shenzhen, China, opens up services and investment, giving Korean companies easier access to a market of 1.4 billion people. The number of Chinese visitors to Korea is also expected to rise sharply, and related businesses are moving quickly to prepare.

Fashion, beauty and processed food companies are the most upbeat, as the deal scraps a rule requiring Korean companies to form joint ventures with Chinese firms to operate 30 or more stores in China.

Hago House, which runs the fashion brand Matin Kim, plans to expand its stores in China from two to 20 or more next year.

“China is such an important market that we had been agonizing over it,” a Hago House representative said. “With this positive development, we are quickly drawing up a strategy to enter the market.”

Travel agencies stand to benefit as well. Korean travel agencies operating in China will be allowed to recruit Chinese and foreign customers directly and sell them tour packages, a business known as outbound tourism. Their business, once largely tied to bringing Chinese tourists to Korea, can now extend to trips anywhere overseas.

Retailers that draw Chinese tourists, including department stores, duty-free shops and street-level stores such as Olive Young, Daiso and Musinsa, are expecting a lift from the influx of visitors and anticipate more spending by foreign shoppers.

Tourists shopping at the Olive Young Central Myeongdong Town in central Seoul OLIVE YOUNG

But the opening cuts both ways.

“The quality of Chinese products has improved dramatically compared with 10 years ago. Relying on K-brands alone may not lift sales as much as expected,” a retail industry source said. “With this agreement making it easier for Chinese e-commerce platforms such as AliExpress and Temu to secure offline bases in Korea, and for Chinese brands to enter the Korean market, Chinese companies could step up their push for Korean consumers.”

For game companies, the deal brings a long-awaited pledge. China has promised most-favored-nation treatment for Korean games and a principle of nondiscrimination in prerelease screening. Under the pledge, Korean games are to be treated no less favorably than those from any other country. But most in the industry do not expect change right away.

“[The agreement] is a good sign, but we need to watch how most-favored-nation treatment will actually apply to the game review and approval process,” a game industry representative said.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of their bilateral talks in Shenzhen, China, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Nov. 18. JOINT PRESS CORPS

After a diplomatic dispute in 2017 over Korea’s deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or Thaad, antimissile system, China all but stopped issuing publishing licenses to Korean games. The licenses are required to release games in China. It began issuing more at the end of 2022, and Nexon’s Dungeon & Fighter Mobile launched in China in May 2024. But while Korean games were shut out, Chinese game companies made inroads into the Korean market with major hits such as Genshin Impact.

“The technology gap between the two countries has all but disappeared,” said a venture capital source who invests in the game industry. “Most-favored-nation treatment does not guarantee a hit.”

“There are expectations in the market, but in the end, what matters is making hits that work in China,” said Oh Dong-hwan, an analyst at Samsung Securities. “The benefits may be limited to a small number of companies.”

Beyond consumer goods and games, the deal could open doors for builders. Construction companies see a chance to diversify their overseas portfolios and to win contracts building factories and commercial facilities for Korean companies operating in China.

But they are cautious about how much they stand to gain. “Chinese builders are far ahead on price competitiveness, so it is doubtful how many areas Korean companies could actually break into,” a spokesperson from a major construction company said.





BY CHOI HYUN-JU, PARK TAE-IN, KIM JUN-YOUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]