Korean antipiracy unit's mission creeps closer to Hormuz after Cabinet approval

President Lee Jae Myung presides over a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 10. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The plan, pending parliamentary approval, would also add patrol aircraft and mine-clearing capabilities to the Cheonghae Unit, while Seoul insists the mission will not join the conflict.

President Lee Jae Myung’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved a motion to expand the operational area of the Cheonghae Unit, Korea’s antipiracy naval mission off the Somali coast, to waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

The move also brings Korea a step closer to contributing to military efforts to stabilize the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of the Iran war and sparks parliamentary debate.

“Following the U.S. midterm elections, various changes in the external environment are anticipated,” Lee said during the Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul. “Every effort must be made to minimize any negative impact that external uncertainties might have on the domestic economy.”

Lee then ordered relevant ministries and agencies to “conduct a multifaceted analysis of these potential variables and to meticulously prepare contingency plans for various scenarios.”

His remarks came after Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the U.S. midterm elections last week.

“The government will remain steadfast, undeterred by shifting circumstances, and will focus all its efforts on a pragmatic foreign policy that serves the national interest, while prioritizing the livelihoods of the people in its governance," Lee said.

The Blue House later confirmed that the Cabinet approved the motion to double the operational scope of the Cheonghae Unit, currently tasked with protecting commercial vessels in the Gulf of Aden, to include waters south of Oman, about 650 kilometers (404 miles) from the strait.

The Cheonghae Unit was first deployed in March 2009 to combat piracy off the Somali coast and protect Korean vessels in the region. The unit currently consists of a 4,400-ton destroyer, helicopters and speedboats, as well as naval infantry and other personnel.

The motion also includes deploying additional assets, such as a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team and unmanned minesweeping equipment.

The EOD team and minesweeping equipment can help prepare Korea to join an international operation to clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz, which could begin after the war between the United States and Iran ends.

The unit’s new mission also entails supporting the restoration of freedom of navigation along international maritime routes.

After Cabinet approval, the bill will go to the National Assembly for lawmakers’ deliberation.

As the United States urges allies to do more to secure the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blockaded since the start of the war, the Korean government has maintained that it is reviewing ways to contribute to international efforts to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

A spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday urged Korea to refrain from getting involved in the war and from sending its military forces to the area.

On Tuesday, a Korean Foreign Ministry official reiterated that Seoul will “proceed with a motion to strengthen the mission of the Cheonghae Unit under the principles of noninvolvement, nonintervention to protect our citizens and economic interests.”

The official said the ministry has been communicating with Iran and other relevant countries on this matter.

Seoul’s Ministry of National Defense also confirmed in a statement that it has “developed a plan to strengthen the mission of the Cheonghae Unit, with the goal of protecting Korean citizens and safeguarding the nation’s economic interests.”

The Defense Ministry also stressed it will operate “under an independent command structure and adhere to the strict principle of never participating or intervening in any war.”

The motion will have to undergo review by the parliamentary National Defense Committee before being put to a vote in the plenary session; it requires the presence of a majority of the Assembly and the approval of a majority of those present to pass. If passed by the parliament, the deployment period for the Cheonghae Unit will be extended until Dec. 31 of next year.

The number of deployed personnel is expected to increase by 75 to 395 servicemen, 45 for the operation of maritime patrol aircraft and 30 for the EOD team.

Civic groups hold a rally near Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on Nov. 10 calling for the withdrawal of the Korean Navy’s Cheonghae Unit deployment after the Cabinet passed a motion to expand the antipiracy unit’s operation closer the Strait of Hormuz. YONHAP

During the Cabinet meeting, Lee said regarding Korea-U.S. relations, “We focus our diplomatic efforts on strengthening and expanding the foundation of trust and cooperation between the two nations, based on the principle of mutual benefit."

He called on the government to “pool our wisdom to ensure that the agreements reached between the two countries in the realms of diplomacy and security are effectively implemented, all while robustly safeguarding our national interests."

To this end, Lee called on officials to “maintain close coordination with the U.S. administration, build a foundation for bipartisan cooperation within the U.S. Congress and broaden our engagement with individual state governments and the business community."

Civic groups and progressive activists held a protest near Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul's Jongno District on Tuesday, opposing the government’s plan to expand the Cheonghae Unit's operations.

The groups demanded the withdrawal of the motion, calling it a "disguised participation in war” and a “ploy to send troops to the Strait of Hormuz.”





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]



