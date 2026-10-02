Korean American singer wins appeal in 3rd lawsuit over visa denial

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Daegwallyeong falls below freezing ahead of chilly holiday weekend
A cold snap will bring unusually chilly mornings and possible frost to mountain and inland areas through Saturday before temperatures rebound Sunday.
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Gov't targets one-hour recovery for key information systems
The government plans new backup and data replication systems after last year's fire crippled online administrative services for 95 days.
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Taxi in Taiwan allegedly refuses Korean passengers, damages property
A Korean living in Taiwan said that the cabbie threw a suitcase containing a computer, causing some 3 million won ($2,200) in damages.
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KB Kookmin becomes latest bank to be hit by cyberattack
The information of some 100 customers was exposed, but the breach did not affect financial transaction systems.