Participants at the Seoul Queer Culture Festival carry a large rainbow flag representing the LGBTQ community near Myeongdong Cathedral in Jung District, central Seoul, on June 14. NEWS1

Korea's human rights commission found that Korean Air discriminated against a same-sex married couple by denying access to its family mileage program, urging the airline to revise its policy.

Korea’s human rights watchdog found that Korean Air discriminated against a married same-sex couple by refusing to let them combine miles under its family mileage program.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea said in a decision delivered to both parties on Tuesday that the airline's refusal failed to reflect the diversity of modern families.

The commission recommended that Korean Air revise its mileage program to recognize de facto family relationships.

The commission based its decision on two legal provisions: Article 11 (1) of the Constitution, which guarantees equality and prohibits discrimination, and Article 2 (3) of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea Act.

The latter identifies 19 grounds for discrimination, including sexual orientation, and defines preferential or unfavorable treatment on any of those grounds as discrimination that violates the right to equality.

The complainant held a wedding ceremony with a same-sex partner in February last year. The couple obtained a marriage certificate in Hawaii in July of the same year.

To register the spouse under Korean Air's family mileage program, the complainant then submitted the Hawaii marriage certificate and notarized documents attesting to the couple's de facto marriage in Korea.

The complainant applied after reading 2019 media reports that Korean Air had registered a same-sex couple, both Korean nationals, as family members after they submitted a marriage certificate issued in Canada.

A Korean Air plane is seen at the Incheon International Airport on Oct. 23. YONHAP

The airline, however, rejected their application.

“If you submit a marriage certificate issued overseas, you must also provide proof of citizenship or permanent residency in that country, as well as proof that you actually reside there,” a representative of Korean Air told them.

The complainant compiled examples of other same-sex couples' cases found online and raised the issue with the airline, but received the same answer, then filed a complaint with the commission.

“Korean Air allows foreign same-sex couples and Korean same-sex couples who married and reside overseas to register for its family mileage program. However, it does not extend the same benefit to Korean same-sex couples who married overseas but reside in Korea,” the commission said in its decision.“This excludes same-sex couples who can demonstrate a genuine marital relationship solely because they live in Korea. It is difficult to find reasonable grounds for such discriminatory treatment.”

Korean Air maintained that its policy was not based on applicants' sex.

“The key criterion for registering a spouse is whether the applicant falls under the legal jurisdiction of the country that issued the marriage certificate. The decision is not based on sex,” a representative of Korean Air told the JoongAng Ilbo on Wednesday.

Participants carry a giant rainbow flag as they march in the parade of the 27th Seoul Queer Culture Festival near Euljiro 1-ga Station in Jung District, central Seoul, on June 13. YONHAP

The complainant reapplied to pool mileage with their spouse on Tuesday.

“I don’t think this is simply a question of whether we can pool our miles,” the complainant said. “Heterosexual newlyweds can see marriage as a way to improve their quality of life because they can receive benefits such as priority access to new housing and lower interest rates on loans. But we face numerous obstacles to building wealth together simply because we are of the same gender. Some people ask why we can’t just live as legally unmarried individuals. But we see each other as spouses, and having to deal with these inconveniences feels like very real discrimination to us.”

A civic group urged the airline to implement the commission's recommendation.

“Same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in Korea, but it is not prohibited either,” Yi Ho-rim, an activist with the civic group Marriage for All Korea, said. “Companies are free to offer queer customers and employees the same rights and benefits as other families. I hope Korean Air follows the recommendation and that more companies take steps to guarantee the rights of queer couples.”





BY CHOI HYE-RI [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]