Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of their bilateral talks in Shenzhen, China, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Nov. 18. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a substantive FTA deal on services and investment at a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, creating new openings for Korean content, tourism and businesses.

SHENZHEN, China — Korea and China have reached a de facto conclusion on follow-up negotiations for a bilateral FTA on services and investment on Wednesday, paving the way for tourism and cultural content cooperation.

The deal came as President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their third summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in Shenzhen, China, where they discussed ways to go beyond fully restoring bilateral relations to build a more “mature strategic cooperative partnership.”

The deal is seen to effectively signal the beginning of the end of China’s unofficial ban on Korean cultural and tourism industries following Seoul’s decision to deploy the U.S.-led Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or Thaad, antimissile system in 2016.

The agreement comes some 11 years after the original bilateral FTA took effect in December 2015 and eight years after follow-up negotiations to further liberalize services and investment began in March 2018.

The substantive conclusion of follow-up negotiations to expand the bilateral FTA to services and investment, enabling significantly expanded exchanges in the content and tourism sectors. The negotiations represent the second phase of the FTA, focusing on market liberalization in the service, investment and financial sectors, areas that had been deferred for years.

During his summit with Xi, Lee said he hoped the two nations could “further advance a horizontal and mutually beneficial cooperative relationship in the economic sphere, building on the conclusion of negotiations for the Korea-China FTA on services and investment.”

“Although the current international landscape is undergoing rapid change, both China and Korea are beneficiaries of multilateralism and free trade,” Xi said in his opening remarks. “China is committed to strengthening communication and coordination with Korea to safeguard the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, while further enhancing cooperation to shape the global governance system.”

“Lee noted that the conclusion of the Korea-China FTA negotiations on services and investment should serve as a catalyst for more active mutual market entry by businesses from both countries,” National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a statement after the summit.

People-to-people exchanges between Korea and China are expected to surpass 10 million this year, and Lee called for measures to restore the level to 13 million, a figure reached in 2016.

“President Xi stated that as Korea and China continue to solidify their political trust, they should leverage the conclusion of the negotiations on services and investment under the bilateral FTA to expand mutually beneficial economic cooperation,” Wi said.

During the talks, Lee also proposed expanding cultural and content exchanges in phases, taking into account regional variations within China and varying levels of receptivity across sectors, Wi added.

The two sides also discussed bringing a pair of giant pandas to Korea to encourage friendly sentiment between the two nations.

Xi was said to have agreed with proposals made by Lee, pledging that the Chinese government would actively encourage the smooth implementation of the cooperative projects suggested by the Korean side in anticipation of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations next year.

“President Xi expressed his agreement, suggesting that positive and beneficial cultural exchanges be pursued gradually,” Wi said. “In particular, the two leaders reached an understanding to cooperate on initiatives such as the joint production of films.”

The service and investment deal lays the framework for expanding cultural and content-related exchanges between Korea and China.

China has pledged to grant "most-favored-nation" treatment to Korean content, including films and games, and has agreed to apply the principle of nondiscrimination during the prescreening process for such content.

President Lee Jae Myung waves after delivering an address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit at the Qianhai International Convention Center in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on Nov. 18. JOINT PRESS CORPS JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement that this marks the first time China has included such provisions in a trade agreement, which is “expected to create a more stable environment for Korean content to enter the Chinese market.”

The agreement includes provisions for the tourism sector, allowing Korean travel agencies to directly recruit Chinese group tourists and sell a variety of outbound travel packages. China pledged to allow Korean travel agencies established across 23 regions, including Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Hainan, to organize outbound travel for both Chinese citizens and foreign nationals residing in China.

In the legal sector, the scope for Korean law firms to establish offices and engage in joint representation with Chinese firms has been expanded. In the retail and distribution sector, Korean companies may now independently operate more than 30 stores in China without a joint venture with a Chinese partner. In the construction sector, restrictions on the types of projects in which Korean firms can participate have been lifted. In the financial sector, the agreement stipulates that should China further open its financial markets to third countries, Korean firms will be entitled to the same benefits.

The so-called Hallyu ban — China's de facto boycott of Korean pop culture — was not specifically mentioned in the talks, but the latest agreement is seen as laying the groundwork for a true restoration of ties, as promised during the two leaders’ first summit one year ago.

Xi also stressed the importance of sustaining the trend of restoring friendly sentiment between the two peoples to solidify the foundation for the development of bilateral relations, signaling that the current visa-free entry policy for tourists, originally set to expire at the end of this year, will likely be extended.

The Korean and Chinese leaders’ talks come on the eve of a closely watched trilateral summit between Xi, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, expected to discuss regional security matters including the North Korean nuclear issue. The three-way meeting has sparked concerns about a Yalta 2.0, a reference to the 1945 Yalta Conference, when the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union met to decide the fate of the postwar world with little input from the affected parties.

“For the strategic cooperative partnership between Korea and China to mature and flourish, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula must be ensured,” Lee told Xi during their 35-minute meeting at Qilin Mountain Villa, a key official reception venue that will be used for the U.S.-Russia-China talks. Lee stressed that “peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula serve the common interests of both our nations.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, greets Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18. REUTERS/YONHAP

Lee emphasized that issues concerning the Korean Peninsula are of vital interest to Korea, noting that his administration has been actively working to bring about peaceful coexistence and asked that China “play a constructive role” in this matter,” Wi said.

In response, Xi acknowledged the Korean government’s efforts and said China would continue to play a constructive role in resolving issues on the Korean Peninsula, Wi said. Xi also updated Lee on recent developments in North Korea-China relations and expressed support for efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, including dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington.

Lee called for joint efforts toward a fundamental resolution of issues concerning the Yellow Sea, Wi said, amid tensions over the Provisional Measures Zone structures. He requested the Chinese government’s cooperation on matters including protecting the rights and interests of Korean nationals in China and preserving and managing historical sites related to the Korean independence movement.

Xi, in turn, stressed that Seoul and Beijing should continue to solidify their “political trust” and leverage the conclusion of the negotiations on services and investment under the Korea-China FTA to expand mutually beneficial economic cooperation, Wi said.

“We should take this opportunity to reflect on our past experiences, plan for the future together and promote the healthy and stable development of China- Korea relations, which will, in turn, deliver greater benefits to both sides,” Xi said.

This marks Lee’s third summit with Xi since taking office. The two leaders held their first bilateral talks on the margins of the APEC summit hosted in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, one year ago, with Korea handing the baton to China to host the next summit.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]