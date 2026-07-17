Korea-born Siberian tiger Sarang travels to the U.S. to sustain species

Siberian tiger Sarang is seen in an undated photo provided by the Seoul Grand Park. SEOUL GRAND PARK

Seoul Grand Park sent the Siberian tiger to the Columbus Zoo under a global breeding program to help preserve the endangered species’ genetic diversity.

A Siberian tiger born and raised in Korea has been sent to the United States as part of an international breeding effort to help conserve the endangered species, Seoul Grand Park said Thursday.

“Siberian tiger Sarang was transferred to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio on Wednesday under a global conservation program aimed at preserving genetic diversity and ensuring the species' long-term survival,” Seoul Grand Park said.

Sarang, born in April 2022, is a Korean-born tiger that has spent her entire life in the country.

Her father, Rostov, was one of two Siberian tigers presented by then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to then-Korean President Lee Myung-bak in 2011. Rostov escaped his enclosure in 2013 and killed a zookeeper by biting them on the neck.

Sarang's mother, Penza, was the other tiger gifted by Putin.

Sarang's move to the United States marks her first time leaving Korea and is intended to strengthen the species' genetic diversity across borders.

Siberian tiger Sarang is seen in an undated photo provided by Seoul Grand Park. SEOUL GRAND PARK

“Sarang departed for the United States under the Global Species Management Plan operated by the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) and the Species Survival Plan run by the U.S.-based Association of Zoos and Aquariums,” the Seoul zoo said.

Siberian tigers are listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which covers species threatened with extinction. Fewer than 500 are estimated to remain in the wild.

The WAZA authored the international studbook for Siberian tigers to support conservation efforts. The book functions as a global pedigree registry for Siberian tigers kept in zoos. Sarang is among the tigers recorded in the registry.

"If a tiger comes from inbreeding or its lineage is unclear, international organizations do not recognize it as a pure Siberian tiger," Park Jin-soon, director of Seoul Grand Park, said. "Sarang has a well-documented pedigree on both her maternal and paternal sides. Because the Columbus Zoo currently has only male Siberian tigers, we received a recommendation to send a female."

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium — Sarang’s new home — currently houses two male Siberian tigers.

"The zoo offers an ideal environment for Siberian tigers to breed and sustain future generations," a Seoul Grand Park official said. "After completing quarantine and an adjustment period following her arrival, Sarang will join the breeding program and contribute to the conservation of the species."

A child wearing a giraffe headband watches giraffes in their enclosure at Seoul Grand Park in Gyeonggi on May 5. YONHAP

Seoul Grand Park has participated in the Siberian tiger conservation program since 2019. It sent another female tiger, Halla, to a Japanese wildlife and theme park, Adventure World in Wakayama Prefecture, in 2019 per the program’s recommendation. Halla has since successfully produced multiple cubs.

The Seoul zoo has also sent otters to Japan after the species became locally extinct there. In return, three red pandas raised in Japan and Canada were transferred to Korea under the same international conservation program.

"We are proud that Seoul Grand Park is making a tangible contribution to the conservation of internationally endangered species," Park said. "We hope Sarang's move to the United States will become an important stepping stone in securing the future of the Siberian tiger."





BY MOON HEE-CHUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]