Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon delivers a speech at a meeting of the Presidential Council on National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in Seoul on Nov. 6. YONHAP

Korea also regained a Radio Regulations Board seat for the first time since 2002 at the UN telecom agency's conference in Qatar.

Korea has been elected to the 48-member council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for a 10th consecutive term, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Monday.

Korea was among 13 countries elected from the Asia and Australasia region at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, which is held every four years and is taking place in Qatar from Nov. 9 to 27, according to the Science Ministry.

The council sets policy to guide the ITU's response to the rapidly evolving global telecommunications landscape and oversees the organization's administrative affairs.

The conference also elected new members to the Radio Regulations Board, which oversees the international regulation of the radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbits. Korea regained a seat on the board for the first time since 2002.

Park Jong-min, a researcher at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, was elected to the board, the ministry said.

"The election results clearly demonstrate Korea's advanced ICT capabilities and its contributions to the international community. The government will actively engage in global discussions to ensure the efficient and equitable use of radio frequencies and satellite orbits," Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said.

The ITU is a United Nations agency that promotes the development of information and communication technologies, sets global standards and allocates radio frequencies and satellite orbits, while also working to improve telecommunications services worldwide.





Yonhap