The government will avoid payment and recover 4.8 billion won ($573 million) in legal costs after the Dayyani family missed its deadline to challenge the arbitration ruling.

The Korean government has secured a final victory in the second investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) arbitration brought by six members of Iran's Dayyani family, the Justice Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said the dismissal of the entire 770 billion won ($573 million) claim has become final, as the Dayyani family did not file a challenge with a British court to set aside the second ISDS arbitral award within the statutory deadline.

As a result, the Korean government is not only free from any obligation to pay the claimed amount but will also recover 4.8 billion won in legal costs, it said.

The case dates back to 2015, when the Dayyanis, a major shareholder of Entekhab Industrial Group, filed for arbitration after Korea's state-run Korea Asset Management Corporation canceled a 2011 contract to sell a major stake in Daewoo Electronics to Entekhab.

In a 2018 arbitration, Seoul was ordered to pay the Dayyanis 73 billion won plus interest as compensation for the failed takeover of Daewoo Electronics. The ruling was finalized in December 2019, with Seoul making a payment in April 2022.

The Dayyanis filed a new case in October 2021, seeking 770 billion won in damages for the delayed payment. Seoul attributed the delay to the need for approval from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control.

On Sept. 28, however, a panel under The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration dismissed the damages claim, saying Seoul did not discriminate against the Dayyanis over the delay.





Yonhap