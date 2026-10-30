Korea weighing naval unit role to protect Hormuz shipping, says national security chief

The 4,400-ton ROKS Wang Geon destroyer departs from a naval base in Busan on May 15 for the Cheonghae Unit, which conducts anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden off the Somali coast. YONHAP

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Seoul is considering stronger naval operations to protect South Korean vessels and oil routes while avoiding involvement in war.

Seoul is weighing plans to strengthen and expand the scope of its anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit operation to help restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and protect South Korean vessels, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Friday.

“The South Korean government is in close communication with the international community while continuously exploring ways to play an appropriate role and contribute toward the protection of our citizens and the safeguarding of our economic interests,” Wi said in a press briefing on pending diplomatic and security issues at the Blue House in central Seoul. “Specifically, we are considering options such as expanding and strengthening the Cheonghae Unit, though no final decision has been reached yet.”

However, he stressed that Seoul, in line with President Lee ⁠Jae Myung's earlier announced position, “will strictly adhere to the principle of never participating or intervening in any war.”

The Cheonghae Unit has conducted anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Aden off the Somali coast since 2009, but Seoul has been mulling expanding its operations to the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, the critical oil chokepoint largely blockaded after the outbreak of the Iran war.

Wi said South Korea is committed to carrying out the necessary activities and making international contributions to protect South Korean vessels, secure oil transport routes and ensure the safety and lives of its citizens. He added that once the government reaches a concrete plan, it will “provide a clear and transparent explanation to the public and the National Assembly.”

The United States has pressured allies to support its efforts to keep the strait open, and Seoul has been weighing sending noncombat naval and air assets. The Cheonghae Unit's scope of operation is limited to waters off Somalia, but its operational reach can be expanded after parliamentary approval.

During a parliamentary audit Thursday, Wi said the deployment of a maritime patrol aircraft to the Strait of Hormuz was "under consideration but not yet decided" as a potential contribution toward ensuring freedom of navigation in the strait.

Wi further underscored that Seoul will continue taking necessary measures based on “clear principles” in response to the recent mine blast in the demilitarized zone at the inter-Korean border, while remaining committed to a policy of peaceful coexistence.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung speaks during a parliamentary audit at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 29. KIM JONG-HO

In September, three South Korean soldiers conducting operations south of the military demarcation line (MDL) suffered serious injuries following the explosion of land mines planted by North Korea. South Korea conducted a joint investigation with the United Nations Command, and final findings confirmed that the North Korean land mines were a violation of the 1953 Armistice Agreement. Pyongyang has denied responsibility for the mine blast.

“Consequently, we demanded an apology from North Korea and called on them to take responsible measures,” Wi said. "We are responding strictly to any North Korean crossings of the MDL in accordance with our operational guidelines.”

He added Seoul has “proposed multiple rounds of talks between inter-Korean military authorities to resolve the discrepancy in how the MDL is perceived, a fundamental cause of the tensions arising along the line.”

Addressing the recent diplomatic friction with Ukraine over its disclosure of the transfer of North Korean soldiers taken as prisoners of war (POW) to South Korea, Wi stressed that “clarifying the facts is essential for restoring mutual trust and advancing our bilateral relationship.” He said Seoul is “continuing consultations with this objective in mind.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly disclosed the transfer of two North Korean POWs during his UN General Assembly address in September. Seoul has demanded an official apology from Kyiv for violating a confidentiality agreement on the matter and recalled its top envoy to Ukraine in protest.

Wi said the decision to recall South Korean Ambassador to Kyiv Park Ki-chang and withdraw eight embassy staffers took into account this context and other factors, including the safety of South Korean personnel on the ground.

“Regardless of this specific issue, we remain committed as a responsible member of the international community to continuing our participation in international efforts to support Ukraine,” Wi said, brushing off concerns that Seoul has shifted its overall policy toward Kyiv.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of their talks in Ankara, Turkey, on June 8 on the margins of the NATO summit. YONHAP

He underscored that as a nation that upholds its global responsibilities, Seoul’s stance of “working in close coordination with the international community to consistently implement sanctions and export controls against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine remains unchanged” despite the economic burdens it may place on South Korean people and businesses.

As for the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) from Washington to Seoul, Wi said that Lee and U.S. President Donald Trump, at their summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, agreed to deepen cooperation on the matter and continue follow-up consultations.

The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs are scheduled to meet in Washington in December, and the bilateral Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) is set for early next year. Wi said he expects these engagements to “yield substantive progress” toward transferring wartime Opcon. The SCM dialogue is typically held in late October or early November.

Wi’s assurance comes as speculation grows of a diplomatic rift between Seoul and Washington.

He noted that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the Opcon transfer in talks with Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul in the Philippines on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Kang likewise said Friday that Hegseth had called reports of growing rift in the Korea-U.S. alliance “fake news” during their meeting.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]



