Korea, U.S. to deepen drone combat cooperation

The two air forces will sign a letter of intent to advance manned-unmanned teaming and future combat interoperability.

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한미공군, 연합공중훈련 프리덤 플래그 실시 (서울=연합뉴스) 한미공군은 3일부터 오는 7일까지 대규모 연합공중훈련인 '25-2차 프리덤 플래그(Freedom Flag)를 실시한다고 밝혔다. 사진은 한국 공군 제38전투비행전대 소속 KF-16 전투기(왼쪽)와 미국 공군 제8전투비행단 소속 F-16 전투기가 이륙을 위해 지상활주 하는 모습. 2025.11.3 [공군 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2025-11-03 14:40:25/
A KF-16 fighter jet from the Korean Air Force, left, and an F-16 fighter jet from the U.S. Air Force taxi for takeoff during the joint air exercise Freedom Flag on Nov. 3, 2025.

The air forces of Korea and the United States will sign a letter of intent (LOI) on autonomous combat platform cooperation Thursday to bolster collaboration in manned-unmanned combat systems, the Korean Air Force said.

The LOI will be signed during a meeting between the chiefs of staff of the two countries' air forces — Gen. Son Sug-rag and U.S. Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, the Korean armed forces said in a statement.

The autonomous collaborative platform refers to an autonomous system designed to collaborate with manned aircraft and other unmanned assets to execute air missions.

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Such manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) is regarded as a cornerstone of next-generation air operations, reducing risks to pilots and significantly boosting the operational range and survival chances for airmen.

The collaboration comes as the U.S. Air Force is pushing for the development and operational integration of unmanned combat aircraft systems.

Korea's Air Force is also working to lay the groundwork to secure operational capabilities for the MUM-T systems.

Building on the collaboration, the two air forces plan to bolster cooperation to advance operational concepts and interoperability for future MUM-T combat systems, the Korean Air Force said.


Yonhap

air force combat defense united states korea

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