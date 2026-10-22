Korea, U.S. to deepen drone combat cooperation

Read more
-
Seoul wants the wheel, but Washington questions its readiness (KOR)
As Seoul seeks wartime command transfer, U.S. concerns over North Korea and regional threats underscore the need for stronger joint defense planning.
-
U.S. 8th Army chief says troops must prepare for threats beyond Korea
U.S. 8th Army commander Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert said forces in Korea must remain ready for missions beyond the peninsula while training with South Korean allies against North Korea.
-
Seoul wants the wheel, but Washington questions its readiness
As Seoul seeks wartime command transfer, U.S. concerns over North Korea and regional threats underscore the need for stronger joint defense planning.
-
USFK chief calls for year-round training, warns of ‘dangerous’ North Korea-Russia cooperation
Ambassador Michelle Park Steel said Seoul and Washington must link prosperity with security while addressing China and fair treatment for U.S. companies at an Amcham luncheon.