Korea, U.S. near air base relocation deal

Seoul aims to finalize a year-end agreement with Washington on relocating jointly used air bases, including Gwangju, to support a major chip cluster.

Korea is seeking to finalize a comprehensive agreement with the United States by the end of this year on plans to relocate jointly used air bases across the country, including the facilities in Gwangju, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.

The move comes as Seoul continues its push to relocate the shared air base and military airport in Gwangju under an initiative to build a mega semiconductor cluster in the city and the broader surrounding region.

Seoul and Washington have been in talks since 2021 to set principles and procedures for base relocations across five collocated operating bases (COB) in Korea, following Korea's plan to relocate the military airfield in Daegu.

A COB operates as a base from which the U.S. Air Force can deploy its assets in the event of a contingency. The base includes land provided to the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) by the Korean government.

The other three COBs are the air bases in Cheongju, North Chungcheong; Gimhae, South Gyeongsang; and Suwon, Gyeonggi.

The two sides tentatively agreed on a deal in October 2024 but had since made little headway as discussions reportedly hit a stalemate over a U.S. draft proposal in November 2025.

But as both sides have made progress in recent working-level discussions, including on fine-tuning the language in the agreement, Seoul aims to finalize the pact by the end of this year, according to the source.

“We are consulting with the U.S. side to include the temporary relocation of U.S. military facilities inside the Gwangju Air Base in the comprehensive agreement on COB relocations currently under negotiation,” Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Chung Binna said in a press briefing earlier in the day.

Chung noted the government also plans to take swift steps for parliamentary consent for the agreement in accordance with required procedures.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters Friday that the government was nearing a deal with the United States on the comprehensive agreement on air base relocations.

Regarding ongoing maintenance work at the U.S. facilities inside the Gwangju base, Chung said the matter is also being addressed in talks with the United States, including an option to temporarily suspend the operation.

“We are discussing options with the U.S. side, including a temporary halt to the maintenance work, to ensure that the budget is not wasted and that the national industrial complex project will face no disruptions,” she added.

Gwangju Air Base, home to the Air Force's 1st Fighter Wing, has been picked as the site for the envisioned chip cluster.

Under the relocation plan, the Gwangju military airport will move to neighboring Muan County, Jeonnam-Gwangju while the 1st Fighter Wing and its flight training squadrons will be reassigned across three bases in North Gyeongsang, North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong.







Yonhap