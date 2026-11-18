Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung, left, sits beside U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson during a senior military meeting of the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 18. COMBINED FORCES COMMAND

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung co-led a meeting with USFK Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson to discuss AI-powered command systems and faster intelligence sharing for combined operations across all domains.

Top military officers of Korea and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) discussed efforts to facilitate combined operations across all domains on Wednesday, with a focus on smooth intelligence sharing, the allies’ Combined Forces Command (CFC) said.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung co-led the meeting with USFK Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson, who doubles as the CFC commander, for discussions on how the combined forces can work together to advance the strategy, known as combined joint all-domain operations (CJADO), the CFC said in a release.

CJADO refers to a United States military concept to synchronize combat capabilities across land, air, sea, space and cyberspace into a single, networked force with allies like Korea.

The topic featured on the agenda for the latest regular high-level strategy and coordination meeting on how the combined forces can better see, decide and act together in real time during modern warfare.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Jin stressed the need to ensure faster decision-making than the enemy through swift intelligence sharing from across every domain, according to the CFC’s release.

“Chairman Jin called for advancing command-and-control systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge science and technology, while ensuring interoperability through close South Korea-U.S. coordination,” the CFC said.

Noting the importance of speed as a key factor that makes the difference on the Korean Peninsula, Brunson called for continuing to push forward with “attribute-based access control” (ABAC) so as to ensure data reaches the right place at the right time, according to the CFC.

ABAC refers to a United States cybersecurity and data-sharing system that automatically shares sensitive battlefield data based on the user’s clearance, role and mission, rather than manual approvals.

The CJADO concept has gained traction here after Brunson repeatedly highlighted the need to advance its implementation. He recently made the point at a public event in September, calling for breaking away from silo-oriented warfare structure and taking tangible steps to adapt to changing modern warfare.

To integrate force capabilities with international allies, deciding how to create a combined network for information sharing and decision-making is regarded as crucial to CJADO implementation.





Yonhap