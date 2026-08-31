Korea, U.S. discuss energy cooperation amid heightened uncertainty

The logo for the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment in Sejong on Sept. 30, 2025 NEWS1

Energy officials from Korea and the United States discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy sector amid heightened global market uncertainties, Seoul's Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said Monday.

Korea's Second Vice Climate Minister Lee Ho-hyeon met with his U.S. counterpart, acting Assistant Secretary Curt Coccodrilli, in Seoul to discuss policy measures aimed at ensuring stable energy supply chains and power supplies, according to the Climate Ministry.

They also exchanged views on key energy security issues that require a joint response, including ensuring the security of power grids amid rapidly growing electricity demand and expanding energy storage systems (ESSs), the ministry said.

"Securing stable energy supply chains and power supplies is the backbone of a country's industrial competitiveness. We expect this meeting will help the two countries jointly respond to growing market uncertainties and strengthen bilateral energy cooperation," Lee said.





Yonhap