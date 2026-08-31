Korea, U.S. discuss energy cooperation amid heightened uncertainty

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China stops work on its Gwangju Biennale space after organizers allow 'Taiwan Pavilion'
The walk-off came after event organizers walked back on a decision to promote the island’s set-up under the name of the signing museum.
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Four students become British ambassadors for a day, meet NMIXX to discuss 'girl's dreams'
This year's "Ambassador for a Day," an annual program run by the British Embassy Seoul in partnership with the Korea JoongAng Daily, involved a workshop with female diplomats and a surprise visit from girl group NMIXX.
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South Korea to help pave way for renewed U.S.-North Korea talks, security adviser says
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said South Korea will help rebuild trust while coordinating with Washington to ensure it is not sidelined in any renewed dialogue.
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U.S. links security talks to progress on Korean investment
Washington has told Seoul that follow-up security negotiations may stall without progress on Korean investment in the United States, sources say.