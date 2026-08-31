Korea, U.S. deepen nuclear physics partnership with new quantum committee

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Families urge Seoul to expand search for Koreans missing in Nepal floods
Relatives of three Koreans missing near a Nepal hydropower site urge Seoul to press authorities for a ground search after five days.
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South Korea to skip Russia's economic forum
South Korea will not attend Vladivostok's Eastern Economic Forum as attention grows over a possible Kim Jong-un-Putin meeting.
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Trump aims to meet North's Kim to 'jump-start' talks, ex-official says
A former National Security Council director for North Korea says Trump could meet Kim Jong-un before November’s midterm elections, with a second summit possible afterward.
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Korea, U.S. discuss energy cooperation amid heightened uncertainty
Korea and the United States discussed energy security, stable supply chains, power grids and energy storage systems amid rising global market uncertainty.