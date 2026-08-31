Korea, U.S. deepen nuclear physics partnership with new quantum committee

The two countries agreed in Washington to expand cooperation in nuclear, high-energy and computational science research.

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구혁채 1차관, 미국 에너지부와 협력의향서 체결 (서울=연합뉴스) 구혁채 과학기술정보통신부 제1차관이 지난 27일(현지시간) 미국 워싱턴 D.C.에서 다리오 길 미국 에너지부 과학차관을 만나 '핵·고에너지 물리 분야 협력의향서'를 체결하고 있다. 2026.8.31 [과학기술정보통신부 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-08-31 13:29:08/
First Vice Minister of Science and ICT Koo Hyuk-chae, right, and U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary for Science Dario Gil pose for a photo after signing a statement of interest in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 27.

Government officials from Korea and the United States met in Washington last week and agreed to expand cooperation in nuclear and high-energy physics, the Science Ministry said Monday.

Koo Hyuk-chae, first vice minister of science and ICT, signed a statement of interest on such a partnership with Dario Gil, the under secretary for science at the U.S. Department of Energy, on Thursday, the ministry said in a press release.

Under the agreement, the two countries will identify areas of cooperation in large-scale research infrastructure and promote partnerships in computational science applications.

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A joint quantum cooperation committee will be established to implement such an agreement, the science ministry added.

Koo also met with U.S. Chief Technology Officer Ethan Klein to discuss the progress on a working group aimed at implementing the technology prosperity deal signed between the two countries last October.

The agreement, reached on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, aims to strengthen the Korea-U.S. alliance in AI and other high-tech industries.

Yonhap

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