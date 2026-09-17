Korea, U.S. conduct joint explosive ordnance disposal drills to boost compatibility

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Yoon pushed East Sea oil, gas drilling despite uncertainties, audit finds
Auditors found the former presidential office pressed to publicize and accelerate the East Sea exploration project despite uncertain prospects.
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Korea and France resume joint air drills
F-35As and Rafales trained in refueling and tactical flights as Seoul and Paris seek closer military interoperability.
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Brunson reinforces that Opcon transfer must be 'conditions based'
The USFK commander said the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) to Seoul depends not on politics but on South Korea’s military readiness and a secure regional environment.
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Defense minister nominee confident about Opcon, soft-spoken on Hormuz
Ret. Gen. Kang Shin-chul also addressed the military academy integration, saying that he backs the concept but the current plan is incomplete.