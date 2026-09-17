Korea, U.S. conduct joint explosive ordnance disposal drills to boost compatibility

Some 200 personnel from each branch of the military joined the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division for the annual exercise.

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(서울=뉴스1) = 폭발물처리반 장병들이 지난 16일 1군단 훈련장에서 진행된 '26년 연합·합동 폭발물처리 훈련'에서 폭발물처리로봇을 이용해 불발탄에 접근하고 있다. (합동참모본부 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지) 2026.9.17/뉴스1
Explosive ordnance disposal troops approach an unexploded ordnance using a bomb disposal robot during a combined and joint exercise at the Army's I Corps training ground on Sept. 16.

Korean and U.S. troops have conducted joint explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) drills designed to improve interoperability and strengthen cooperation among relevant agencies, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.

The EOD drills took place at the Army's I Corps and 9th Infantry Division in Goyang, Gyeonggi, from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the JCS.

Some 200 personnel, including officials from each branch of the military, the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division and the Korea Airports Corporation, participated in the drills.

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During the drills, EOD teams trained under simulated scenarios involving explosives planted in an urban area, with Korean and U.S. troops conducting joint operations to achieve a shared objective.

The troops also took part in a seminar to share information on explosives and discuss ways to improve the EOD teams' operational capabilities in peacetime and wartime.

Officials said the drills were not related to recent security developments, including the reportedly ongoing review on the possible deployment of Korean troops to the Strait of Hormuz, noting they have been held annually since 2019.


Yonhap

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