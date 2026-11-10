Korea, U.S. conduct aerial resupply exercise aimed at boosting airborne logistics

A military transport aircraft airdrops supplies at a designated location during a combined joint aerial resupply exercise conducted from May 9 to 16, 2025. REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY

The exercise, led by the Combined Forces Command, is designed to maintain rapid sustainment capabilities using air transport assets.

Korea and the United States conducted a combined aerial resupply exercise aimed at bolstering their capabilities for rapid airborne logistics supply in wartime scenarios on Tuesday, the allies' combined forces said.

The exercise, led by the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC), is designed to maintain rapid aerial sustainment capabilities using combined air transport assets when ground resupply routes are compromised during wartime, the command said in a release.

The latest drills focused on air-drop operations delivering both heavy loads and light supplies. In particular, forces practiced cross-aerial resupply of military hardware and equipment around the clock and from varying altitudes of more than 3,000 meters, the CFC said.

The exercise enhanced the survivability of transport aircraft during wartime and improved the retrieval rate of air-dropped supplies by ground units, it added.

The drills brought together their key military units, including the Army Special Warfare Command, the 1st Logistics Support Command and the Air Force Air Mobility and Reconnaissance Command from the Korean side, as well as the Korea-U.S. Combined Division.

The allies plan to upgrade the drills going forward by incorporating transport drones and other assets, given the changing warfare environment, a CFC official said.





Yonhap