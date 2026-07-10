Korea, U.S. begin talks on relocating Gwangju Air Base for semiconductor cluster

Ahn Gyu-back, minister of national defense, and Xavier Brunson, commander of USFK, greet each other at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 6. KOOKBANG ILBO

Seoul and Washington have started consultations on relocating the base to make way for a semiconductor cluster while preserving joint military readiness.

Korea and the United States have begun consultations over the relocation of Gwangju Air Base, where a semiconductor cluster will be built, according to the Blue House on Friday.

Coordination with the United States is required, as the base is one of five Collocated Operating Bases (COB) jointly used by the Korean and U.S. Air Forces and could host U.S. assets during a war or emergency.

"Consultations between Korea and the United States have naturally begun," Kim Yong-beom, presidential chief of staff for policy, said at a briefing. "We have also begun consultations with U.S. Forces Korea [USFK]. It’s a matter of course."

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The Gwangju site is one of five Korea-U.S. COBs in the country, along with bases in Cheongju, Gimhae, Suwon and Daegu.

Unlike the Osan and Kunsan air bases, where U.S. Air Force operational units are permanently stationed during peacetime, Gwangju serves as a site where U.S. air assets can deploy during a war or emergency. Therefore, reserve supplies and equipment for a combat scenario and related facilities are maintained at the base even during peacetime. Some areas are also reportedly provided to the United States under the Status of Forces Agreement.

"The Seventh Air Force does have important military interests at Gwangju Air Base, and we will continue our close coordination with the ROKAF to ensure all requirements are met and our strong combined readiness posture is maintained," a spokesperson for the U.S. Seventh Air Force said, referring to the Republic of Korea Air Force.

The remarks suggest that discussions over relocating and repurposing Gwangju Air Base involve not only plans for the semiconductor cluster but also the deployment of U.S. air assets during contingencies and the maintenance of combined military readiness.

Min Hyung-bae, mayor of Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, discusses the semiconductor cluster site in Gwangju on July 7. YONHAP

"We do not comment on host nation predecisional policy matters," USFK said.

"USFK remains committed to maintaining a ready and capable force on the Korean Peninsula and a strong combined defense posture with our ROK ally," USFK added.

The Korean government takes the position that it plans to step up coordination with the United States.

"We will promptly consult with the U.S. side on ways to coordinate a specific timeline so that the Gwangju Air Base site can be used in a timely manner," a Ministry of National Defense official said.

The government aims to establish a timetable for converting the site into industrial land while also adjusting its role as a collocated operating base without disrupting existing functions.

Challenges also remain within Korea.

An area in Muan County, South Jeolla, has been selected as a preliminary candidate for the relocated base. However, after the government announced on Monday that it would build a semiconductor cluster at the existing Gwangju site, pressure has grown to vacate the land sooner than originally planned.

An airstrip at Gwangju Air Base on July 6 NEWS1

One option under discussion is the distribution of the training functions of the Korean Air Force's 1st Fighter Wing at Gwangju to other air bases before all conditions are in place for the relocation to Muan.

The wing operates T-50 advanced trainer jets and is responsible for pilot training.

"Whether the training currently conducted at the airport can be dispersed to other air bases is something we can discuss with the Air Force," presidential chief Kim said in a radio interview on Monday. "If we draw up a dispersal plan, we could use the site without waiting for a new airport to be built in Muan."

Concerns remain that such a move could increase the burden on other bases and disrupt pilot training. The government must also address the separate issue of adjusting Gwangju's function as a Korea-U.S. COB.

The need for consultations should not necessarily be interpreted as a sign of disagreement or conflict between the two countries, observers said.

The relocation of Gwangju Air Base has been under discussion for years, and the current talks are largely aimed at coordinating detailed procedures as the timetable for using the site may be accelerated.

"I understand that there are no major differences between the two sides over the relocation of Gwangju Air Base," a source familiar with Korea-U.S. military consultations said. "They will closely coordinate the necessary procedures and alternatives while maintaining the combined defense posture."





BY YOON JI-WON [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]