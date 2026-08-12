Korea, U.S., 39 other countries call for advance notice of missile launches

The joint statement came after China carried out a surprise launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), though it did not mention China by name.

Korea, the United States, Japan and 38 other countries issued a joint statement on Tuesday, calling on countries to provide sufficient advance notification of launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and space launch vehicles (SLV).

The statement came after China carried out a surprise launch of an SLBM into the open waters of the Pacific on July 6, which drew criticism from the United States and other countries. The countries did not mention China by name in the statement.

In the statement, the countries called on all nations, particularly nuclear-weapon states, to provide notification of ICBM, SLBM and SLV launches no less than 24 hours in advance, as nuclear-capable missile tests without sufficient advance notice are “dangerous” and disrupt the peace of nations close to these tests.

Notifications should include information such as the generic class of the ballistic missile or SLV, the planned launch notification window, the launch area and the planned direction.

They also stated that countries should provide clear notices consistent with international standards, including expected impact and landing areas, to airmen and mariners to reduce risk.

“Regularized, transparent notification arrangements do not constrain any nation’s military development or operational needs,” they said. “Instead, they reduce the risk of miscalculation, build confidence and reflect a shared commitment to security.”

Additionally, the countries called on all relevant countries to participate in arrangements to provide advance notification of ICBM, SLBM and SLV launches to affected countries.

“One hundred and forty-five countries participate in one such mechanism, the Hague Code of Conduct Against Ballistic Missile Proliferation,” they noted.



Yonhap