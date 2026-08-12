Korea, U.S., 39 other countries call for advance notice of missile launches

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South Korean support for nuclear armament nears 70% amid North Korean threat
A new survey shows nearly seven in 10 South Koreans back developing nuclear weapons as North Korea’s military threats persist and concerns over China and Russia rise.
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'Bugging aircraft communications is my hobby': Two Chinese vets detained in Korea for allegedly collecting military intel
Police say one suspect intercepted fighter pilot communications near Gunsan while another gathered information on U.S. military exercises at Camp Humphreys.
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South Korea to upgrade K2 tanks against growing North Korean drone threat
A $2.4 billion overhaul will add active protection systems, jammers and remote weapon stations to the Army’s K2 tanks while a separate long-range naval missile program moves ahead.
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South Korea creates new teams to speed nuclear-powered submarine program
The Defense Ministry and arms procurement agency launched dedicated divisions to advance South Korea’s nuclear-powered submarine project, including legal groundwork, U.S. coordination and development planning.