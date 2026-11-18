Army Special Warfare Command soldiers conduct sea infiltration training in Boryeong, South Chungcheong, in this photo unrelated to the article. REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY

Korea will relocate the Army academy to the Chungcheong region while retaining the Navy and Air Force academies under a revised joint training plan.

The Army academy will be relocated to the central Chungcheong region, while the Navy and Air Force academies will be kept in place, the ruling Democratic Party and the government said Wednesday, revising an earlier plan to merge them into a unified military college.

The government initially sought to establish a four-year joint academy at the Jaundae military complex in Daejeon.

The Naval Academy in the southern coastal county of Jinhae and the Air Force Academy in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, will be retained.

Under the revised plan, the joint military academy will still be established at Jaundae, but cadets will receive integrated training only during their first and final years at the joint academy, with specialized training conducted at their respective military academies during their second and third years.

"For specialized training during the second and third years, it is more efficient to keep the Navy and Air Force academies at their current locations, but we needed to find a new location for the Army academy," Rep. Kim Byung-joo told reporters after a policy coordination meeting between party and government officials.

The exact relocation site for the Army academy in the Chungcheong region has yet to be decided, according to Kim.

Under the plan, a graduate school offering programs in science and technology will also be established at Jaundae.

The government plans to apply the new system to cadets entering in 2029, with each military branch continuing to recruit cadets separately until then to minimize confusion.





Yonhap