Students wearing blue and red, the school colors of Yonsei and Korea University, watch a baseball game during this year's Yonsei-Korea Games at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 2. YONHAP

Yonsei’s research investment and Korea University’s student outcomes ended SNU’s decade-long lead, underscoring how private universities are converting faster decisions into competitive gains.

Korea University (KU) and Yonsei University tied for first place in The JoongAng University Rankings 2026, ending Seoul National University (SNU)’s 10-year run at the top.

SNU placed third, followed by Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) in fourth and Hanyang University’s Seoul campus in fifth.

The annual rankings, marking the JoongAng Ilbo’s 61st anniversary, assessed 55 universities selected from about 190 four-year institutions nationwide, using criteria such as research performance and student enrollment.

Unlike the subject-specific rankings released Monday, the comprehensive rankings measure the overall competitiveness of universities offering a broad range of disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, natural sciences and engineering, based on research, education and reputation.

Competition among top universities has intensified in recent years.

In 2024, the gap between SNU and Yonsei narrowed to just one point.

The gap between first and fifth place was nine points both last year (out of 290) and this year (out of 240). KU and Yonsei tied for first with 183 points, just two points ahead of SNU with 181.

As universities step up investment in research, education and career support, Yonsei ranked first in faculty research and educational environment, while KU topped the student outcomes category.





Research versus career strengths

The JoongAng University Rankings 2026 JOONGANG ILBO

The JoongAng University Rankings 2026 Rank University Score 1 (4) Korea University 183 1 (2) Yonsei University 183 3 (1) Seoul National University 181 4 (5) Sungkyunkwan University 178 5 (3) Hanyang University 174 6 (8) Konkuk University 150 7 (6) Kyung Hee University 148 8 (6) Ewha Womans University 146 9 (8) Dongguk University 144 10 (11) Sogang University 143 11 (8) Chung-Ang University 138 12 (15) Ajou University 131 13 (12) Inha University 130 14 (16) University of Seoul 128 15 (13) Hanyang University (Erica) 127 16 (14) Kookmin University 125 17 (18) Seoul National University of Science and Technology 117 18 (17) Hankuk University of Foreign Studies 115 19 (21) Kyungpook National University 114 19 (21) Pusan National University 114 21 (27) Incheon National University 107 22 (26) Jeonbuk National University 106 23 (30) Chonnam National University 104 24 (23) Kwangwoon University 103 24 (20) Sookmyung Women’s University 103 26 (28) Chungnam National University 102 27 (19) Sejong University 100 27 (29) Soongsil University 100 29 (25) Gachon University 97 29 (31) Hongik University 97 Source: JoongAng Ilbo *( ) indicates last year’s ranking. Scores are out of 240.

Yonsei stood out in research and internationalization.

Research funding secured from government agencies and businesses rose 26 percent from the previous year to 621.5 billion won ($462 million), placing it second in external research funding per professor. University-funded research spending increased 37.4 percent to 41.5 billion won, ranking third in internal research funding per professor. The university also scored well in student exchange programs, the proportion of international students enrolled in degree programs and donations.

Yonsei develops strategies to strengthen its research and educational competitiveness through its institutional research center and research planning task force.

“We have established a system to develop research strategies by objectively analyzing the university’s strengths and weaknesses,” said Song In-han, head of the university’s planning office.

KU excelled in student outcomes, ranking first, and educational environment, ranking second. Its graduates performed well in both employment rates and job retention, with a net employment rate of 71.8 percent and a job retention rate of 90.2 percent. The university supports career planning, mentoring and company-linked internships through its Student Success Center.

“In the past, students were expected to prepare for employment on their own, but now the university identifies companies and connects students with internships,” said Yoo Yong-keun, head of KU’s planning office.

The quality of its research also improved, with citations per paper in international academic journals rising 17.9 percent from the previous year.





SNU's research edge, weaker student outcomes

SNU remained strong in faculty research, ranking second, and reputation, ranking first.

The university generated about 7.1 billion won in technology transfer revenue from research last year, ranking third in revenue per transfer. Its student dropout rate of 1.67 percent was the lowest among the universities evaluated.

However, SNU ranked fourth in both educational environment and student outcomes, trailing KU and Yonsei in those areas.

“Along with strong research capabilities, how strategically universities invest and translate those investments into education and student outcomes has become an important factor in determining competitiveness,” said a professor who previously served as president of a private university in Seoul. “It is worth noting that relatively faster decision-making and bold strategies at private universities are leading to tangible results.”

Another professor, who previously served as a dean at a regional national university, said SNU had recently introduced innovations, including support for ambitious research that carries the risk of failure, but was moving somewhat slowly compared to changes in the broader environment.

A view of the main entrance to Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

“Universities need to work on building an educational system that provides students with the experiences and opportunities to enter society after graduation, just as much as they need to recruit talented students,” the professor said.





Konkuk reaches record sixth

SKKU, which ranked fourth overall, topped the rankings in both external research funding per professor and the number of papers published in international academic journals, reflecting its faculty research strength. Hanyang University’s Seoul campus, ranked fifth, recorded a combined 24.8 billion won in sales from 210 student-founded businesses over the past three years, ranking first in sales per startup.

Konkuk University’s Seoul campus placed sixth, a record high, for the first time since the JoongAng University Rankings began in 1994. The university ranked eighth last year.

It improved across several indicators, including educational environment, where it ranked eighth, student outcomes, seventh, and reputation, sixth. Its student dropout rate of 2.43 percent was the third-lowest among the universities evaluated, while the number of startups relative to its student population ranked second.

“We have long worked to create an environment where students can take an interest in their studies and focus on their academic work,” said Song In-ho, head of Konkuk’s general affairs office and institutional research and future strategy office.

Kyung Hee University ranked seventh, Ewha Womans University eighth and Dongguk University’s Seoul campus ninth, rounding out the top 10.

Konkuk University in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul KONKUK UNIVERSITY

Sogang University rose from 11th to 10th, ranking first in employment rate. The University of Seoul climbed from 16th to 14th as external research funding increased, while SeoulTech rose from 18th to 17th, buoyed by its startup performance. Ajou University climbed three places to 12th, with research quality standing out, including a third-place ranking in citations per paper in international academic journals.

Regional flagship national universities also gained ground amid expanded government support under policies such as the “10 SNU” initiative.

Kyungpook National University and Pusan National University rose from a joint 21st last year to a joint 19th this year. Jeonbuk National University climbed four places to 22nd, while Chonnam National University rose seven places to 23rd.

Incheon National University jumped from 27th to 21st, showing strength in entrepreneurship-related indicators, including 251 student-founded businesses.





Evaluation criteria

The JoongAng University Rankings 2026, which marks its 33rd edition this year, evaluated 55 universities selected from more than 190 four-year institutions nationwide based on faculty research, enrollment rates and academic programs.

The rankings assessed 32 indicators across four categories: faculty research (10 indicators, 80 points), educational environment (eight indicators, 55 points), student outcomes (10 indicators, 75 points) and reputation (four indicators, 30 points), for a total of 240 points.

This year’s rankings retained the previous framework but placed greater emphasis on research quality and tangible outcomes over quantitative measures such as paper counts. Indicators included citations per paper in international academic journals, external research funding and technology transfers. Education investment was measured through spending on students and scholarships, while student outcomes included employment and job retention rates. Student entrepreneurship was assessed through sales generated by student-founded businesses.

The indicators and scoring system were finalized after reviews by an academic advisory committee and consultations with universities. A revised framework was shared with universities in August to gather feedback and refine key measures of research quality, educational investment and student outcomes.

The reputation survey polled 2,400 corporate recruiters, high school career counselors, students and parents. Overlapping questions were streamlined, and responses from the four groups were given equal weight to improve balance.

Scores were calculated using university disclosure data, academic databases and other statistics, with each indicator standardized. Overall scores were rounded to one decimal place, and universities with identical scores received joint rankings. Results were shared with each university.





This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

BY LEE HOO-YEON, KIM NAM-YOUNG, KIM CHANG-YONG, KIM SEO-EUN AND KIM YE-JEONG [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]



