Chang Wook-jin, the coordinator-general for international organizations and global affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, left, shakes hands with Atul Khare, the United Nations under-secretary-general for operational support, before their meeting in New York on Nov. 23, one of two meetings at which Korea and the UN agreed to set up a working group on peacekeeping contributions. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The two agreed to establish a joint working group to discuss ways to expand the former’s contributions to the latter’s peacekeeping operations to prepare for the termination of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon’s mandate on Dec. 31.

Korea and the United Nations have agreed to establish a joint working group to discuss ways to expand the former’s contributions to the latter’s peacekeeping operations (PKO) following the planned withdrawal of Korean troops from Lebanon next year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The agreement was reached during separate meetings between Chang Wook-jin, the ministry’s coordinator-general for international organizations and global affairs, and Mohamed Khaled Khiari, the assistant secretary-general for the UN Department of Peace Operations, and Atul Khare, the under-secretary-general for the UN Department of Operational Support, in New York on Monday, according to the ministry.

The working group will coordinate the safe withdrawal of the Dongmyeong unit from Lebanon and discuss ways to strengthen Korea’s contributions to peacekeeping efforts.

The unit is scheduled to withdraw next year after the termination of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon’s mandate on Dec. 31 — a result of a UN Security Council resolution.

Chang reaffirmed Seoul’s commitment to the PKO, noting that the country has dispatched more than 22,000 peacekeepers since 1993, when it first sent the Sangnoksu unit to Somalia.

Khiari highlighted the importance of Korea’s contributions in technology and training as UN peacekeeping operations face increasingly complex conflicts. He also expressed hope for more deployments of police officers and staff officers.

Khare praised Korea’s contributions and expressed hope for continued discussions on ways to support peacekeeping operations and capacity building beyond troop deployments, the ministry said.





Yonhap