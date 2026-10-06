Korea turns to AI, robots to tackle looming care worker shortage

The government will test smart home monitoring before deploying AI care robots from 2030 to support older adults and ease pressure on care workers.

Korea plans to deploy "AI care robots" in homes from 2030 as part of a push to largely automate care for older adults amid a growing shortage of care workers.

The government aims to keep human caregivers at the center of services that require a personal touch while using technology for tasks such as routine check-ins, risk detection and repetitive administrative and physical work.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare unveiled its AI transformation road map for welfare and care at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The government pointed out that Korea could face a shortage of 990,000 care workers by 2043, citing projections by the Korea Development Institute and Bank of Korea.

The work force itself is also aging. Sixty-three percent of workers at long-term care facilities are in their 60s or older, while 62 percent of care workers report musculoskeletal pain.

The government plans to first introduce AI into home-based care.

Under the current customized care program for older adults, caregivers typically visit once or twice a week for 30 minutes to an hour at a time, which potentially leaves gaps in care between visits.

The government also aims to create smart homes that connect fire, gas and motion sensors with wearable devices and AI speakers to monitor users’ daily routines and health around the clock. The system would alert caregivers when it detects unusual changes or potential risks.

The model will be tested through next year in 400 households — 200 in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, and 100 each in Mokpo and Yeongam County, South Jeolla. The government expects to begin expanding the system in 2028, primarily through public home-care services, before extending it from older adults to people with disabilities.

After 2030, it aims to introduce mobile AI care robots capable of providing companionship, monitoring health and detecting safety risks.

The AI-powered humanoid health care robot Alpha Mini is displayed at the 2026 Seoul disability policy expo at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul on Sept. 30. YONHAP

AI will also be introduced at care facilities.

Care workers currently make rounds every two hours at night to check residents’ safety, sleep and toileting needs. Under the new system, “smart” diapers and fall and motion sensors would alert staff to potential problems, while care robots would assist with physically demanding tasks such as moving residents and transporting items.

Following pilot programs, the technology will first be introduced at public long-term care facilities in areas with declining populations before expanding to private facilities.

The government also aims to use AI to make it easier to find and apply for welfare services.

There are currently 5,357 welfare programs offered by the central government, regional governments and private organizations. Among people who gave up applying for welfare benefits, 44.3 percent said they did so because they were unaware of the programs, according to the Welfare Ministry.

Starting in 2027, people will be able to describe their circumstances in everyday language and generative AI will identify and recommend welfare programs for which they may qualify. The government also aims to automatically provide some universal benefits, including child allowances, without requiring a separate application.

AI will also be used more extensively to identify households at risk. The system will analyze multiple risks, including financial hardship, social isolation, abuse and care needs. In the longer term, the government aims to detect changes in people’s living conditions before a crisis develops and connect them with appropriate assistance.

More than half of the simple, repetitive administrative work handled by welfare officials, including receiving and verifying documents and entering information into government systems, will also be automated by AI by 2028.

“With a shortage of care workers on the horizon, new roles for technologies such as AI are becoming increasingly important,” Health and Welfare Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong said. “AI is not intended to replace people, but to serve as an assistant that shares the burden of simple and repetitive tasks.”





BY RHEE ESTHER [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



