Korea, Turkey advance Sinop nuclear power plant financing at Seoul summit

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands at their bilateral summit talks at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. Erdogan was on a three-day state visit to Korea. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The two countries signed a financing cooperation MOU aimed at helping Korean companies win contracts for Turkey’s planned $30 billion Sinop nuclear project.

President Lee Jae Myung and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed at a bilateral summit in Seoul on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation to finance nuclear power plant projects, laying the groundwork for Korean companies to secure contracts for Turkey’s second nuclear power plant.

“Our two countries noted that cooperation on Turkey’s Sinop nuclear power plant project is progressing smoothly, including site assessment work and the operation of a joint working group,” Lee said in a joint press statement alongside Erdogan following their bilateral summit at the Blue House in central Seoul.

Lee said the two sides signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation for nuclear power project financing to help Korean companies participate in Turkey’s plan to build its second nuclear power plant in Sinop on the country's Black Sea coast.

The Sinop nuclear power project involves building four 1,400-megawatt nuclear reactors, a major undertaking estimated at about 40 trillion won ($30 billion). In 2009, Korea won a $20 billion contract to build reactors in Barakah in the UAE, marking its first export of a homegrown commercial nuclear power plant.

During Lee’s trip to Ankara in November last year, Korea and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on nuclear energy cooperation, which covers reactor technology, site assessment, licensing, financing and business models. This laid the groundwork for nuclear power plant cooperation, and the latest summit further finalized the framework for financial support to help Korean companies secure contracts.

At the summit, the two sides agreed to deepen substantive cooperation in strategic sectors, including nuclear energy, the defense industry and critical minerals, infrastructure construction and trade and investment.

“We will actively work to diversify our critical mineral supply chains by establishing an intergovernmental channel for cooperation in natural resources and mining and broadening the basis for bilateral collaboration in technology and investment,” Lee said in the joint press briefing.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after their joint press briefing at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The two sides agreed to build on the success of cooperation on the Altay tank and explore new areas for defense industry cooperation. Turkey's Altay main battle tank program was built based on defense company Hyundai Rotem’s K2 tank technology.

In September, the two countries signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the maritime domain.

“Looking ahead, we agreed to further deepen defense industry cooperation by expanding joint production and technological collaboration and exploring opportunities for Korean and Turkish companies to enter third-country markets together,” Lee said.

“Building on the deep friendship and trust forged in blood between our two nations, President Erdogan and I agreed to further broaden the horizons of our bilateral cooperation,” Lee said, recalling Turkey’s 21,000 Turkish service members who fought on the side of the South during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, center right, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung right, and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center left, and first lady Erdogan watch a team of taekwondo practitioners put on a performance during a welcome ceremony at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Erdogan arrived in Seoul Monday for a three-day state visit. This marked the Turkish leader’s first trip to the country since 2018.

Lee and Erdogan last met in Ankara in July on the sidelines of the NATO summit Turkey hosted.

Earlier Tuesday, Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung greeted the Turkish president and his wife, Emine Erdogan, in an official welcome ceremony at the Blue House. They were welcomed by 280 personnel, including a traditional honor guard and a military band. The ceremony featured a special performance by a 30-member Korean Army taekwondo demonstration team, the first of its kind at an official welcome event.

The two leaders held summit talks and later attended an MOU signing ceremony.

“I look forward to working with you to further expand the scope of our partnership across various sectors, including nuclear power, the defense industry, energy, and science and technology,” Lee said at the beginning of the summit talks.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, take part in an official welcome ceremony ahead of their bilateral summit at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. BLUE HOUSE

The two leaders oversaw the signing of four MOUs covering cooperation in science, technology and innovation; natural resources and mining; renewable energy; and financing for nuclear power projects.

The two sides agreed to broaden the scope of cooperation to include future growth sectors such as biotechnology.

SK Plasma is currently participating in Turkey’s initiative to achieve self-sufficiency in plasma-derived medicinal products, Lee said.

Lee said they also exchanged views on major international issues, such as the war in Ukraine and developments in the Middle East and agreed to maintain close communication to help peacefully resolve conflicts and restore regional stability.

Erdogan said during the press briefing that "nuclear energy cooperation was a key agenda item today," adding that the MOU signed between the two nations' energy agencies would further advance their bilateral partnership.

The Korea-Korea FTA entered into force in 2013, and bilateral trade reached a record $10.7 billion last year.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, left, attends a state banquet hosted by Korean President Lee Jae Myung for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The two leaders attended a state banquet with about 80 dignitaries and business leaders, including Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung.

Lee said during the dinner that Erdogan's visit symbolized the "two nations’ pasts and presents, as well as the future we will build together."

"Today, we have laid out a blueprint for our shared prosperity across a wide range of sectors, from nuclear power, defense, and infrastructure to advanced technology, biotechnology, and energy," Lee added.

The dinner featured a menu blending traditional Turkish cuisine with Korean ingredients and cooking techniques, “symbolizing the longstanding ties between the two countries and their shared future,” spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]