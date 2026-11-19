A small attack drone is on display at a drone and aviation mobility exhibition at the Kintex convention center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 4. YONHAP

Seoul plans common standards for small-drone batteries to strengthen military supply chains and support domestic manufacturers.

Korea plans to establish standards for small drone batteries used in civilian and military sectors to make them compatible in size and performance with U.S. standards, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The move comes as Seoul is working to establish uniform standards for batteries used in small drones, an emerging asset in modern warfare, to boost their compatibility and reliability while meeting both commercial and military demand.

The rules will be drafted based on existing U.S. drone standards, covering the battery dimensions and performance testing methods for small drones, the ministry said in a release.

The move reflects Seoul's efforts to better align with U.S. drone standards widely adopted by its allies and partner countries.

The government plans to publish a public notice Friday to gather feedback from related industries and experts, aiming to enact the standards in the first half of next year.

Standardizing core drone components is expected to help the military secure a stable battery supply chain amid growing demand for drones in wartime and boost the domestic drone ecosystem by creating fresh opportunities for Korean companies, the ministry said.





Yonhap