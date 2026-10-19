Korea to send delegation to Kazakhstan for water industry cooperation

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik, center right, and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, center left, hold talks at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 16. YONHAP

The delegation will meet with Kazakh water management agencies to discuss technological cooperation, visit water and wastewater treatment facilities and review ongoing projects to identify new business opportunities.

Korea will send a delegation to Kazakhstan to expand bilateral cooperation in the water industry and support Korean companies seeking to enter the Kazakh market, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

The public-private delegation will include officials from the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, as well as representatives from nine Korean water companies and relevant state-run entities, according to the Foreign Ministry.

During their three-day visit through Wednesday, the delegation will meet with major Kazakh water management agencies to discuss technological cooperation, visit water and wastewater treatment facilities and review ongoing pilot projects to identify new business opportunities.

The two nations have signed a memorandum of understanding on smart water management technologies and pursued pilot projects involving Korean water industry products and technologies.

“We will continue expanding water industry cooperation with Kazakhstan by matching its water management needs with Korean companies’ advanced technologies,” the ministry said in a release.





Yonhap