Korea to send delegation to Kazakhstan for water industry cooperation

The delegation will meet with Kazakh water management agencies to discuss technological cooperation, visit water and wastewater treatment facilities and review ongoing projects to identify new business opportunities.

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토카예프 카자흐스탄 대통령 만난 조정식 국회의장 (서울=연합뉴스) 배재만 기자 = 조정식 국회의장이 16일 국회를 찾은 카심-조마르트 토카예프 카자흐스탄 대통령을 만나 환담하고 있다. 2026.9.16 scoop@yna.co.kr/2026-09-16 11:07:21/
National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik, center right, and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, center left, hold talks at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 16.

Korea will send a delegation to Kazakhstan to expand bilateral cooperation in the water industry and support Korean companies seeking to enter the Kazakh market, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

The public-private delegation will include officials from the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, as well as representatives from nine Korean water companies and relevant state-run entities, according to the Foreign Ministry.

During their three-day visit through Wednesday, the delegation will meet with major Kazakh water management agencies to discuss technological cooperation, visit water and wastewater treatment facilities and review ongoing pilot projects to identify new business opportunities.

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The two nations have signed a memorandum of understanding on smart water management technologies and pursued pilot projects involving Korean water industry products and technologies.

“We will continue expanding water industry cooperation with Kazakhstan by matching its water management needs with Korean companies’ advanced technologies,” the ministry said in a release.


Yonhap

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