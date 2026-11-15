Korea to see widespread rain and warmer-than-usual temperatures

People walk under umbrellas in the rain in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 8. NEWS1

Rainfall of up to 30 millimeters (1.18 inches) is forecast to fall along the eastern coastline on Monday before spreading to other parts of the country on Tuesday.

Autumn rain will fall along the eastern coastline on Monday, then spread to other parts of the country on Tuesday. Despite the rain, the weather will remain generally mild, with temperatures staying above seasonal averages.

Rainfall could reach 30 millimeters (1.18 inches) in the coastal and mountainous regions of Gangwon and along the northeastern shoreline in North Gyeongsang, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday.

Busan and Ulsan, as well as North Gyeongsang’s southern coastal areas and northeastern mountains, are expected to receive 5 to 20 millimeters of rain. Eastern inland areas of South Gyeongsang, southeastern inland regions of North Gyeongsang, Ulleung Island, the Dokdo islets and Jeju Island could see around 5 millimeters.

The rain will continue into the early hours of Tuesday.

Gangwon’s mountains could see 1 to 5 centimeters of snow at elevations of at least 1 kilometer (3,280.8 feet). The KMA warned that rain or snow could turn to ice on mountain roads on Monday and Tuesday.

“Motorists and hikers must take particular care to avoid accidents,” the weather agency said.

A separate round of rain will begin in the greater Seoul area, central and northern Gangwon, South Chungcheong, North and South Jeolla and Jeju on Tuesday afternoon before spreading nationwide that night.

The forecast calls for 5 to 10 millimeters of precipitation in the greater Seoul area, Gangwon, the Chungcheong region and Jeju Island. The Jeolla and Gyeongsang areas will likely see about 5 millimeters.

Temperatures are expected to remain above seasonal averages.

People take a leisurely walk in central Seoul on a mild autumn day on Nov. 15. YONHAP

On Monday, morning lows are forecast to range from 3 to 11 degrees Celsius (37.4 to 51.8 degrees Fahrenheit) and daytime highs from 12 to 19 degrees Celsius, above seasonal norms of minus 1 to 8 degrees Celsius and 10 to 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The mercury is expected to rise further on Tuesday. Morning lows will range from 6 to 14 degrees Celsius, and afternoon highs will reach 13 to 19 degrees Celsius.

However, cold air from the north could send Monday morning temperatures falling by 5 to 8 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day, particularly in parts of the southern inland regions. Frost is also possible in some areas.

High waves driven by swells could batter beaches and overtop rocks and breakwaters along the east coast between Sunday night and Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, the South Gyeongsang coastline could also see wind gusts of about 15 meters per second, equivalent to 55 kilometers per hour (34.2 miles per hour).





BY JUNG JONG-HOON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]