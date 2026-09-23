Korea to revamp recycling statistics amid 'greenwashing' criticism

The government plans to separate energy recovery from recycling statistics after criticism that current figures inflate plastic recycling rates.

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플라스틱 재활용 쓰레기 반입ㆍ반출작업 (수원=연합뉴스) 홍기원 기자 = 자원순환의 날을 이틀 앞둔 4일 경기도 수원시자원순환센터에서 관계자들이 플라스틱 재활용 쓰레기 반입ㆍ반출 작업을 하고 있다. 2026.9.4 xanadu@yna.co.kr/2026-09-04 13:00:21/
A truck tows plastic recyclable waste at a resource circulation center in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 4.

The Korean government plans to reform how it measures recycling rates, responding to claims that counting incinerated plastic as recycled has effectively been "greenwashing."

The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment is preparing to revamp its recycling classification system to bring the country's waste statistics in line with international practices and expand material recycling, according to data the ministry submitted to Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Yong-woo.

The ministry held a kickoff meeting for a related policy study on Tuesday and will also operate a forum consisting of five subcommittees to gather opinions.

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At the heart of the overhaul is a proposal to remove thermal recycling, in which waste is burned to recover heat energy, from the recycling category. Under the current system, waste sent to facilities such as cement kilns and paper mill incinerators is counted as recycled if heat energy is recovered after it is burned.

Critics say the standard creates the illusion of a high recycling rate. In 2024, 65 percent of plastic waste was classified as recycled, but only 26 percent was actually recycled into materials. A larger share, 38 percent, was burned for energy recovery. Chemical recycling, in which plastic waste is converted into raw materials, accounted for 1 percent.

The broad definition of recycling also means that, aside from separately discarded household recyclables, much of the country’s waste is directed to thermal recycling facilities, where it is easier to process.

Companies that send waste to cement plants for thermal recycling are exempt from waste disposal charges, which gives them an incentive to choose the easier route. Only 6.2 percent of plastic waste discarded with other trash in volume-based waste bags was recycled into materials. In Korea, a volume-based, or pay-as-you-throw, policy requires people to buy designated garbage bags for their general waste. 

서울시, 생활폐기물 다이어트 '1명당 종량제 1개 감량' 추진 (서울=연합뉴스) 임화영 기자 = 26일 서울 도봉구 재활용 선별장 대형동 선별동에서 직원들이 선별 작업을 하고 있다. 서울시는 생활폐기물 직매립 금지 시행에 대응해 이달부터 시민 1명당 연간 종량제봉투 1개 분량의 쓰레기를 줄이는 '생활폐기물 다이어트 천만 시민 실천 프로젝트'를 추진한다고 26일 발표했다. 서울시민은 한 해 동안 10L 크기의 종량제봉투 48개 분량의 생활폐기물을 배출하고 있는데, 여기서 종량제봉투 1개만큼의 쓰레기를 줄이자는 것이다. 2026.1.26 hwayoung7@yna.co.kr/2026-01-26 15:43:01/
Workers sort recyclable waste at a recycling sorting facility in Dobong District, northern Seoul, on Jan. 26.

The European Union, the United States and Japan, by contrast, do not classify thermal recycling as recycling, and instead reflect an emphasis on increasing material recycling rates.

“In Europe, recycling and energy recovery are classified separately, and targets are set only for recycling,” said Hong Su-yeol, director of the Resource Recycling Society Economy Research Institute. “That means the goal of circular economy policy is to increase recycling.”

The ministry is considering dividing waste treatment into three categories: material recycling, including chemical recycling; recovery through incineration with heat recovery; and disposal through incineration without energy recovery or landfill. Under the proposal, thermal recycling would be removed from the recycling category and placed under a newly created “recovery” category.

The ministry also intends to expand and strengthen requirements for the use of recycled raw materials to redirect waste currently used for thermal recycling toward material recycling.

“We aim to draw up measures to improve the system and draft revisions to related laws by April next year,” a ministry official said. “Because so many stakeholders would be affected by changes to the recycling criteria, further discussions are needed on when the new system would actually take effect.”

Recyclable waste is being sorted at a recycling sorting facility in Dobong District, northern Seoul, on Jan. 26.

Critics have also called for eliminating distortions within material recycling statistics themselves. The National Assembly Research Service recently said in a report that Korea’s recycling performance is assessed largely based on the amount of waste entering treatment facilities. This means recycling results can appear high even when large quantities of residual waste are generated.

“A ‘greenwashing’ problem persists because recycling performance is counted as high even when large amounts of residual waste are generated, as recycling results are assessed primarily based on the amount entering treatment facilities,” the report said.

A source at a recycling company also said that “30 percent” remains as residual waste after the sorting process, despite waste being separately discarded at apartment complexes.

“With the current waste statistics, it is difficult to determine how much material is actually reused,” Rep. Lee said. “The system should be improved so we can track how much waste plastic entering recycling facilities is actually turned into raw materials or products, how much residual waste remains and where that residual waste ultimately goes.”


BY CHON KWON-PIL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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