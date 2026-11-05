Korea to require five years of residency for basic pension starting 2027

Starting in April 2027, applicants must have lived in Korea for at least five years after age 19 to qualify for the basic pension, tightening eligibility for dual citizens.

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(서울=뉴스1) 이호윤 기자 = 국민연금을 받는다는 이유로 깎인 기초연금이 최근 5년간 2조8천억원을 넘어선 것으로 나타났다. 26일 국회 보건복지위원회 소속 더불어민주당 남인순 의원이 보건복지부로부터 제출받은 자료에 따르면 국민연금 연계 기초연금 감액 총액은 2021년 3천1억원에서 2025년 8천925억원으로 약 3배 증가했다. 2021년부터 2025년까지 5년 동안 깎인 금액을 합산하면 2조8천293억원에 이른다. 또한 감액 대상자 역시 4년 만에 두 배 이상 늘어났으며, 감액된 이들 10명 중 8명은 국민연금 월 수령액이 100만원 이하인 소액 수급자였다. 사진은 이날 서울 서대문구 국민연금공단 서울북부지역본부에서 시민이 상담을 받는 모습. 2026.10.26/뉴스1
A sign about the basic pension is shown on the left as a visitor consults staff at the National Pension Service’s regional office in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Oct. 26.

Starting next year, applicants will need to have lived in Korea for at least five years after turning 19 to qualify for the basic pension, a change aimed at addressing fairness concerns as the number of recipients with dual citizenship continues to rise.

A new amendment to relevant laws will make people who lived in Korea for less than five years since turning 19 ineligible for basic pension starting April next year, according to the National Assembly Budget Office and the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Thursday. Such people will not be eligible for basic pension even if they meet age and income requirements.

Basic pension is a taxpayer-funded monthly benefit designed to provide financial support to low-income older adults aged 65 and above. Under the current system, people aged 65 or older who meet the income eligibility threshold can receive basic pension regardless of their length of residence in Korea.

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This has allowed dual citizens who spent much of their lives overseas before moving to Korea in old age to receive the pension if they meet certain requirements. Critics have questioned the fairness of providing basic pension to dual citizens who spent much of their lives overseas and may have paid little tax in Korea.

The number of basic pension recipients holding dual citizenship has risen rapidly.

The figure reached 8,176 in 2025, up 125.8 percent from 3,621 in 2021.

Over the same period, the average monthly basic pension payment to dual citizens rose from 272,000 won ($200) to 320,000 won.

Total annual payments to dual citizens also increased sharply, from 11.82 billion won in 2021 to 31.4 billion won in 2025.

(서울=뉴스1) 이호윤 기자 = 국민연금을 받는다는 이유로 깎인 기초연금이 최근 5년간 2조8천억원을 넘어선 것으로 나타났다. 26일 국회 보건복지위원회 소속 더불어민주당 남인순 의원이 보건복지부로부터 제출받은 자료에 따르면 국민연금 연계 기초연금 감액 총액은 2021년 3천1억원에서 2025년 8천925억원으로 약 3배 증가했다. 2021년부터 2025년까지 5년 동안 깎인 금액을 합산하면 2조8천293억원에 이른다. 또한 감액 대상자 역시 4년 만에 두 배 이상 늘어났으며, 감액된 이들 10명 중 8명은 국민연금 월 수령액이 100만원 이하인 소액 수급자였다. 사진은 이날 서울 서대문구 국민연금공단 서울북부지역본부에서 시민이 상담을 받는 모습. 2026.10.26/뉴스1
A brochure about the basic pension is shown on the right as a visitor consults staff at the National Pension Service’s regional office in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Oct. 26.

Concerns have also been raised about difficulties in accurately assessing the overseas income and assets of dual citizens, as eligibility for the basic pension is determined based on income and assets.

Foreign public and private pension payments, as well as financial assets held overseas, can be difficult to verify through domestic administrative systems alone, potentially creating gaps in the screening process for basic pension eligibility.

In response, the new residency requirement was introduced to ensure that basic pension payments go to people who have actually lived in Korea for a certain period.

The National Assembly Budget Office also stressed the need for additional measures to improve the verification of overseas assets.

The office called for stronger verification systems using international tax and financial information exchange mechanisms to make eligibility screening for the basic pension more effective.


BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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