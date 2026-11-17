A drone view shows a riverbed in the suburb Santa Ines Bajo, an area at risk of flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, in Lima, Peru, on Oct. 23. REUTERS/YONHAP

Korea will provide $2 million in humanitarian aid through Unicef to help Peru prepare for El Niño-related floods and extreme weather.

Korea has decided to provide $2 million in humanitarian aid to Peru through a United Nations agency to help the Latin American country prepare for potential damage from El Niño, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

The assistance will be delivered through the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), one of the nine UN agencies operating in parts of Peru that are vulnerable to floods and other potential damage from El Niño, according to the ministry.

The ministry expressed its expectation that its aid can help minimize potential damage caused by El Niño, a climate phenomenon that can cause extreme weather, through advance measures, such as securing and distributing relief supplies and other items to vulnerable areas of the country.





Yonhap