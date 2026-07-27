Korea to participate in U.S.-led international cybersecurity exercise

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U.S. House passes defense bill with stronger language on maintaining troops in Korea
The House passed a defense bill barring fiscal 2026 and 2027 funds from cutting the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in Korea.
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Korea nears selection of first U.S. investment project
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said Seoul is in final talks on what is likely to be an energy project, with an announcement expected in late August or September.
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Rubio says Korea, other allies will 'benefit' from joining efforts to secure Strait of Hormuz
The U.S. secretary of state said Korea and other allies would benefit from helping secure the Strait of Hormuz, while noting Washington made no direct request at the Asean meetings.
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USTR says 'final' forced labor tariff action to be released as soon as Thursday
The U.S. trade chief said final Section 301 action affecting 60 trading partners could come as soon as Thursday, with Korea bracing for possible new tariffs.