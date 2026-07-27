Korea to participate in U.S.-led international cybersecurity exercise

The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, as seen from the air on March 3, 2022 REUTERS/YONHAP

A total of 25 countries, including Korea, will participate in the Cyber Flag exercise scheduled to run from Monday through Friday.

Korea’s cyber security command will take part in a U.S.-led international cybersecurity exercise — aimed at helping allies better respond to malicious cyberspace activities — this week, the Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

A total of 25 countries, including Korea, will participate in the Cyber Flag exercise scheduled to run from Monday through Friday in Virginia, according to the Defense Ministry.

Launched in 2011, the Cyber Flag is designed to strengthen partnerships between the United States and its key allies by testing their skills to detect and expel enemies in cyberspace through simulated attack scenarios.

This marks the fifth time that Korea has taken part in the drills since it first participated in 2022.

The command anticipates that the drills will help enhance its defensive cyber operations capabilities and bolster partnership with participating nations through joint analysis of potential cyber threats.

Korea plans to continue expanding its cooperation with the United States through other joint cybersecurity drills, including the cyber alliance exercise, and personnel and technology exchanges in the cyber sector, the ministry said.





Yonhap