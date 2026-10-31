Korea to open retirement center for rescue, service dogs

Tobaek the Korean rescue dog with a bandaged paw after getting injured the day before searches for earthquake survivors in Antakya, Turkey, on Feb. 10, 2023. YONHAP

The government will build a support center and expand veterinary aid for retired rescue, military and police dogs.

Veteran Korean rescue dog Tobaek moved hearts in 2023 when he searched for survivors of the devastating earthquake in Turkey with a bandage wrapped around his paw.

The 9-year-old Labrador retriever has been deployed on 235 missions, saving 14 lives before retiring in April.

He is now beginning a second chapter of his life as a member of the family of a firefighter who worked alongside him.

But not all state service animals are able to enjoy retirement like Tobaek.

Some 1,100 state service animals, including military dogs, police dogs, detection dogs and rescue dogs, are currently assigned to government agencies, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Thursday, and about 140 retire each year.

However, only 23 percent are adopted as companion animals and go on to enjoy a comfortable retirement. Another 60 percent remain under the care of their respective agencies, while the remaining 17 percent have died, according to the ministry.

The number of retiring dogs is expected to increase each year, given the age of those still in active service.

Yet support systems for medical care and adoption after retirement remain inadequate.

Lee Young, head of World Period, a sustainability research institute, said at a parliamentary forum last month that many retired dogs are large breeds, including German shepherds, Belgian Malinois and Labrador retrievers.

“They are not easy to keep in ordinary households, and because they undergo specialized training until around the age of 8, they often have joint problems and other conditions that can make veterinary bills burdensome,” Lee said. “As a result, some people who are interested in adoption find they cannot take the step because of the medical costs,” she added.

In response, the government has decided to establish a retirement support center to ensure state service animals receive care throughout their later years.

The center will specialize in helping the animals readjust to civilian life and facilitating private adoptions. Animals that are difficult to adopt because of serious illnesses or old age will be able to receive lifelong care at the center, with government support for funding and infrastructure.

“We plan to provide integrated care and management for about 150 to 200 retired dogs after approximately three years of construction,” a ministry official said.

Service dogs at a parliamentary policy forum on establishing a legal basis for supporting service animals held at the National Assembly compound in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 23, 2025. YONHAP

“We are envisioning a space where members of the public can comfortably visit, participate in activities with service animals and pay tribute to them,” the official added.

The government will also strengthen support to reduce the burden of medical and care expenses on adopting families.

It plans to designate public veterinary hospitals as regional hubs to provide public-interest medical services for state service animals, as well as lost and abandoned animals, to establish a stable system of veterinary care.

The ministry is currently discussing the scope and scale of veterinary fee reductions with four university veterinary hospitals — Kangwon National University, Chungbuk National University, Chungnam National University and Chonnam National University — ahead of a pilot program scheduled for next year.

The government also plans to standardize veterinary fee discounts, which currently vary by institution, at a higher level.

Some university hospitals currently offer discounts of 10 percent to 30 percent on veterinary bills for state service animals still in active duty.

The ministry is discussing extending the discounts to retired state service animals and raising the discount rate to around 30% wherever possible.

Since April, the government has also been operating a program that reimburses adopting families for part of their actual animal care expenses, up to 1 million won ($750).

“We will strengthen support to ensure that state service animals that have devoted themselves to the country and its people receive the respect and care they deserve after retirement,” said Kim Jung-wook, director-general of the ministry’s Agri-food Innovation Policy Bureau.





BY KIM KYUNG-HEE [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]





