Korea to maintain joint response team in Nepal with 2nd disaster team set to return home

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Gov't sends rapid response team to Nagoya ahead of Chuseok
A nine-member government team will support Korean nationals during the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 and Chuseok travel rush.
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Foreign minister says $350 billion U.S. investment delay is procedural
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said the delayed announcement on South Korea's $350 billion U.S. investment reflects domestic procedures, not a bilateral dispute.
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'This time, it's really about tech': Paris region president pitches stronger economic ties in Seoul visit
Visiting Korea just a week after President Lee Jae Myung went to France, Paris region chief Valérie Pécresse called for broader cooperation in AI, space, biotech and green infrastructure, in contrast to past focus on luxury and tourism.
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U.S. alliance campaign heads to Korea's high-speed trains
The U.S. Embassy will air 30-second Korea-U.S. alliance videos on KTX and SRT trains for one month.