Korea to launch sovereign AI this year: science minister

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Busan ex-candidate sent to prosecutors over staged campaign attack
A former Busan mayoral candidate was handed over to prosecutors after police said he staged a campaign attack with a fitness trainer during last month's local elections.
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AI ‘doctors’ are spreading fake health tips on YouTube. Regulators can’t do much to stop them.
Current laws bar only direct advertising for specific types of products, opening the door to a loophole that offers a way to make money.
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Hanwha to develop solar cells to power satellites
Hanwha Qcells and Hanwha Systems will jointly develop tandem solar cells for satellites, with a test launch planned in 2028 and deployment on a 64-satellite SAR fleet beginning in 2029.
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From smart rings to smart toilets, the longevity business is booming
Advances in AI capable of interpreting data collected by wearable devices are accelerating growth in products and services focused on keeping people healthier longer.