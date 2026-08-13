Korea to host African ministers for Seoul talks on AI, digital growth

The four-day Koafec conference in September will explore Korean AI and ICT cooperation in Africa’s health care, agriculture and education sectors.

Korea will host an economic ministerial meeting with African nations next month under its vision to expand cooperation in the AI sector with the emerging continent, the Ministry of Finance said Thursday.

The Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (Koafec) Ministerial Conference will kick off in Seoul for a four-day run on Sept. 8, the Ministry of Finance and Economy said. The event will be co-hosted by the Export-Import Bank of Korea and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Under the theme "Harnessing AI and Digital Infrastructure for Africa's Transformation," Korea will seek to foster new opportunities to propel growth in Africa, building on the nation's competitiveness in AI and information and communications technology (ICT).

Finance ministers from 54 African nations, along with other senior ICT officials and AfDB leaders, have been invited to the event.

The participants are set to hold discussions on a wide array of areas, including building foundations for AI and digital industries, along with applying Korea's AI solutions to health care, agriculture and education.

On the sidelines of the event, the organizer will also arrange ministerial-level meetings, business forums, seminars and investment presentations, the finance ministry said.

The Koafec is a high-level economic cooperation consultative body between Korea and Africa launched in 2006 to promote exchanges and identify development cooperation projects.





Yonhap