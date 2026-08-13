Korea to host African ministers for Seoul talks on AI, digital growth

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HD Hyundai chief stresses long-term focus at CEO meeting
At a CEO council summit, Chairman Chung Ki-sun urged affiliate leaders to prioritize "10-to-20 year" growth, AI safeguards and safety management rather than short-term results.
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Takaichi likely to forgo Yasukuni visit on Aug. 15: Japanese media
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will likely avoid the controversial shrine amid concerns over ties with Korea and China.
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Should we accept Thoth's gift? (KOR)
Like writing in Plato's time, AI can expand human ability or erode it, depending on whether we preserve the struggle that forms thought.
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Look at direction, not speed, of chip earnings forecasts (KOR)
Steady Big Tech investment and more predictable earnings may help Samsung Electronics and SK hynix overcome deep valuation discounts.