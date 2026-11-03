Korea to honor Sado mine victims separately for 3rd straight year

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Special counsel raids NEC headquarters for second day over suspected illegal allowances
The team has been investigating suspicions of irregularities involving the National Election Commission (NEC), including accusations that it illegally gave monthly allowances to its commissioners.
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DP lawmaker acquitted of leaking military secrets
A military court acquitted Rep. Boo Seung-chan, finding insufficient evidence that disclosures in his book endangered national security.
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A year after APEC summit, Gyeongju builds on success with tourist initiatives, cultural preservation expertise
The gathering has proven to be a springboard for the city, which is capitalizing on its unique assets and making travel easier.
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President’s passport data likely caused by internal upload to Google-run malware scanning platform, experts say
Korea is investigating whether an internal mistake or automated security scan leaked personal data of President Lee Jae Myung and 167 others.