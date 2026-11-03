Korea to honor Sado mine victims separately for 3rd straight year

This file photo shows Korean Ambassador to Japan Lee Hyuk reading a eulogy during a memorial service on Sado Island in Sado, Niigata Prefecture, Japan, on Nov. 21, 2025, to pay tribute to Korean victims who were forced to work at a gold and silver mine complex on the island during Japan's 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula. NEWS1

Korea will hold a separate memorial in Japan’s Sado for Korean wartime forced labor victims for a third straight year, citing Tokyo’s failure to acknowledge coercive mobilization.

Korea will hold a separate memorial ceremony next week for Korean victims of wartime forced labor at the Sado mine complex in Japan, amid Japan's continued failure to acknowledge the coercive nature of the mobilization of Korean workers, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The ceremony will take place in Sado, Niigata Prefecture, on Nov. 13, with Korean Ambassador to Japan Lee Hyuk, who will represent the government, and nine family members of the victims expected to attend, foreign ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon told a regular press briefing.

Following the ceremony, participants will visit the site of a dormitory for Korean workers to lay flowers and pay tribute at other major sites associated with Korean workers, Park added.

It will mark the third consecutive year that Korea has held a separate ceremony from Japan's, following disagreements over how to address the forced labor of Korean workers.

The Japanese government held its own memorial ceremony in September, with a director general-level official from its foreign ministry representing the government, but made no mention of the forced labor of Koreans.

Holding an annual memorial ceremony for the victims was part of Japan's pledge as it sought out Korea's cooperation for the Sado mine complex's inscription on the Unesco World Heritage list in July 2024. Seoul had called on Tokyo to reflect the site's entire history, including the forced labor of Koreans.

Tokyo, however, has declined to acknowledge the coercive nature of the mobilization of Korean workers since preparations for the first ceremony in 2024, prompting Korea to hold its own separate ceremony each year.

The issue has also been addressed by Unesco's World Heritage Committee, which, in a decision adopted in July, called on Japan to further clarify how the Sado mine's interpretation and presentation reflect the site's “whole history,” which includes the period of forced mobilization of Korean workers.

The committee also urged Japan to submit a follow-up implementation report by December 2027.





Yonhap