Korea to get tougher on lodgings, restaurants, taxis that overcharge tourists

People dressed in hanbok , or traditional Korean dress, pose for photos at Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 26. NEWS1

The harsher fines and business suspensions, to take effect from Aug. 4, are part of the government's broader push to improve travel services.

Korea plans to impose tougher penalties for overcharging in the accommodation and restaurant sectors starting next month as part of the government's efforts to promote tourism, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

The Cabinet approved revisions to the Enforcement Decree of the Tourism Promotion Act to impose heavier penalties for overcharging tourists, which will take effect Aug. 4, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Under the revision, operators of businesses offering stays in hanok, or traditional Korean houses, that fail to post or comply with price lists will face a five-day business suspension for a first violation, instead of only a warning.

Foreign tourist homestay businesses in urban areas, which previously had no requirements to post or comply with price lists, will also fall under the revised regulation.

The government earlier implemented similar revisions for general accommodation businesses in mid-July.

In addition to the business suspension for the first overcharging violation, second and third breaches will result in business suspensions of 10 days and 20 days, respectively, up from the previous seven days and 15 days.

Taxi drivers who overcharge passengers will immediately receive a 30-day license suspension, compared to the current rule of issuing only a warning for a first violation.

Drivers committing a second violation will have their licenses suspended for 60 days, while a third violation will result in their licenses being revoked.

The government will continue efforts to address unfair practices in the tourism industry, including introducing penalties for business operators' unilateral cancellation of reservations without valid grounds, the Finance Ministry added.





Yonhap