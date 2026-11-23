A student places electronic devices in a plastic bag to be handed in at Yongsan High School in Yongsan District, central Seoul, ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test on Nov. 19. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Education Ministry said the students’ CSAT scores will not be recorded and reports of cheating can be submitted indefinitely.

The Ministry of Education will file criminal complaints against all five students caught using smart devices during this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

"We plan to file criminal complaints today against all five examinees caught using smart devices to cheat at this year's CSAT testing sites," Shin Jin-yong, director of the Education Ministry's university admissions policy division, said during a regular press briefing at the Government Complex Sejong on Monday.

Examinees caught cheating with smart devices on this year's CSAT will not have their scores recorded on their official score reports.

The ministry added that no cases of smart devices being used to cheat were confirmed during university essay-based admissions exams held over the weekend. However, some examinees were found carrying electronic devices, including wireless earphones, when moving between testing locations. The devices were detected using radio frequency scanners.

The ministry stressed the need to distinguish between examinees who merely possessed smart devices and those who actually used them to cheat during an exam.

It also took a cautious stance on whether students admitted through early admissions could have their offers revoked if they were found to have cheated on the CSAT, saying such decisions would depend on the specific circumstances of each case.

The ministry's CSAT cheating reporting center will remain open indefinitely, with no deadline for submitting reports.

Reports can cover not only this year's CSAT, administered for the 2027 academic year, but also cheating incidents involving exams held in previous years. The ministry plans to categorize incoming reports by type and investigate the circumstances when necessary.

The ministry said it would separately review how discovering cheating on past CSAT exams could affect students who gained university admission using those scores, taking various factors into account.

Electronic devices that will be handed in and a pair of glasses sits on a desk as the examinee waits for the glasses to be inspected by a proctor at a test site in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 19, the day of the College Scholastic Ability Test. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The ministry also denied media reports claiming that government authorities had already examined last year's CSAT answer sheet belonging to the late Lee Jin-woo.

Lee achieved a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), the exam used for law school admissions, but later faced cheating allegations. He had been scheduled to appear in a livestream to solve questions from this year's CSAT in an effort to address the allegations, but was found dead at a motel in eastern Seoul on the day of the planned broadcast.

Ministry spokesperson Jung Byung-ik said Lee's CSAT answer sheet had not been destroyed, adding that its storage facility had never been opened and the document had never left the facility. CSAT papers and answer sheets are typically kept for a year before they are discarded.

The ministry said it was sharing information with investigative authorities and actively cooperating with them in the investigation into the cheating allegations involving Lee.

The ministry also said the CSAT score release schedule, set for Dec. 11, would remain unchanged despite the continued acceptance of cheating reports.

The ministry is separately considering comprehensive measures to address cheating on middle and high school exams, though it has yet to finalize the details or an announcement date.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]