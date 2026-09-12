Korea to consult with Nepal on resumption of search, rescue efforts: Seoul official

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Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss Middle East as Seoul mulls Hormuz deployment review
In the call at Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s request, Cho Hyun stressed that Korea hopes for lasting peace and stability in the region.
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Second disaster relief team departs for Nepal to assist in recovery efforts
An eight-member unit consisting of diplomatic and first responder and medical personnel took off with around 4 tons of relief supplies.
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Over 1,600 emergency passports issued by missions in Japan as crimes, incidents climb with rising tourism
The surge is attributed to increased travel due to the weak yen, with a substantial proportion of issuances due to lost or stolen passports.
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Mexican ambassador to Korea hails 'deeply integrated' relationship, calls for more cooperation
Carlos Peñafiel touted the two countries’ industrial ties and a commitment to peace as he marked 216 years of independence.