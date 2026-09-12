Korea to consult with Nepal on resumption of search, rescue efforts: Seoul official

Seoul's second disaster relief team will coordinate with Nepal and international organizations on searches for nine missing Koreans and recovery planning.

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(카트만두=뉴스1) 구윤성 기자 = 네팔 대홍수 피해 대응을 위한 대한민국 해외긴급구호대(KDRT) 2진 구호대장을 맡은 윤주석 주미국대사관 공사가 12일(현지시간) 카트만두 트리부반 국제공항에 도착하고 있다. 2026.9.12/뉴스1
Yoon Chu-sok, deputy chief of mission at the Korean Embassy in Washington, arrives at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Sept. 12 to lead the second contingent of Korea's disaster relief team.

Korea will closely consult with Nepal on the resumption of search and rescue operations in the country, the chief of Seoul's second contingent of its disaster relief team sent to Kathmandu said Saturday.

"The government recognizes the anguish of the families [of the missing people]. [...] Through a seamless transition from the first contingent, we will do our best to accomplish our mission," said Yoon Chu-sok, deputy chief of mission at the Korean Embassy in Washington.

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Yoon arrived in Kathmandu early Saturday to lead the second contingent of the Korea Disaster Relief Team.

The official stressed that additional search and rescue operations will need to be coordinated with Nepalese authorities.

The eight-member contingent, which is smaller than the previous 44-member contingent, is also expected to consult not only with Nepalese authorities but international organizations to draw up planning for reconstruction and recovery efforts.

Nine Koreans — six employees of Doosan Enerbility and three of Korea South-East Power — went missing on Aug. 26 after a massive flood and landslide hit Rasuwa District near the Nepal-Tibet border while they were working at a hydropower plant construction site.


Yonhap

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