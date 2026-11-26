A fake doctor created by artificial intelligence MINISTRY OF FOOD AND DRUG SAFETY

Korea will prohibit AI-generated experts from promoting food, drugs and cosmetics, with penalties for violators taking effect starting Friday.

Korea will ban advertisements using experts generated by AI to promote food, drugs and cosmetics starting this week, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Thursday.

The ministry said it has revised enforcement regulations of related laws, which will take effect sequentially starting Friday, the ministry said.

Violators will be forced to suspend their businesses or mandated to suspend advertising and sales activities.

"We will protect the people from unfair advertisements abusing new technologies, while fostering an environment where customers can feel safe," an official from the Drug Ministry said.





Yonhap



