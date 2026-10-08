Korea tests first hypersonic glide vehicle

President Lee Jae Myung, right, listens to Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul speaking during an Armed Forces Day ceremony in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong, on Oct. 1. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung observed the successful inaugural test of a hypersonic weapon designed for precision strikes and deterrence.

Korea successfully test-launched its first hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) on Thursday, with President Lee Jae Myung observing the launch, the presidential office said.

The inaugural test launch of the HGV, currently under development, was carried out to verify core hypersonic technologies, such as flight trajectories and speed, as a game-changing strategic asset capable of launching surprise precision strikes against enemy targets, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing to the press.

An HGV is a missile system that uses a booster to accelerate and ascend into the upper atmosphere before separating from the booster to glide at lower altitudes at hypersonic speeds.

“The HGV successfully separated from its booster and seamlessly executed its planned flight path under hypersonic conditions,” she said. “This successful launch marks a major milestone in that preparations are complete to secure a new deterrent capable of striking critical targets across the theater of the Korean Peninsula.”

The launch was aimed at testing super-high temperature thermal protection materials, guidance and control systems, as well as irregular maneuverability at low altitudes, Kang said.

Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, the HGV descended to a lower altitude after the separation, performing horizontal and vertical course adjustments, and accurately hitting the target, she said.

After observing the test launch, Lee commended the HGV development team for its efforts to advance the country's defense capabilities, stressing that national security should be protected through its own strength.

“The government will fully support the development and operational deployment of advanced weaponry so that our people can live without concern,” Lee was quoted as saying by Kang.

“We must not rest on today's success, but further refine this technology so that the HGV becomes a reliable strategic asset that protects our security in the future,” Lee noted.

Following the HGV observation, Lee went on to inspect the military's Hyunmoo-5 surface-to-surface missile, dubbed the “monster missile” for its massive heavy weight and destruction power.

Accompanying him at the test site were Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul and Lee Yong-cheol, minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.





Yonhap