Korea tax revenue to top 500 trillion won in 2027

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Korea's central bank says chip boom is far from over
The Bank of Korea says AI-driven semiconductor demand is still outpacing supply, keeping the upcycle on track through next year.
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Finance Ministry to hit 4 European nations with antidumping tariffs on PVC paste resin
Seoul will impose duties between 25 percent and 32 percent on the shipments of the substance from Germany, France, Norway and Sweden through August 2031.
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KakaoBank vows to boost digital finance cooperation with Mongolia
The online lender plans to invest in Mongolia’s M Bank and expand cooperation on credit assessment and AI-driven financial services.
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BOK governor signals well-timed rate hike needed
Bank of Korea Governor Shin Hyun-song said inflation, stronger growth and financial stability risks support a rate increase at the right time.