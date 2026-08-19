Korea takes 4 medals at International Olympiad in Informatics

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Police say statute of limitations expired on KFA referee sex service allegations
The claims surrounding seven matches in 2011 and 2012 appear to be too old to investigate, but authorities say they will look into verification of the facts.
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Appeals court raises former spy chief’s prison term over martial law case
The Seoul High Court increased ex-National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong's sentence to two and a half years on charges related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's 2024 martial law bid.
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Man accused of rape after luring applicant with Karrot Jobs post
Seoul police are investigating a man accused of sexually assaulting an applicant he allegedly lured to his home with a Karrot Jobs makeup listing.
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Seoul bans cicada nymph collection at Yeouido park
The city will fine visitors who ignore warnings against collecting cicada nymphs at Yeouido Saetgang Ecological Park.