Korea takes 4 medals at International Olympiad in Informatics

Office of the Ministry of Science and ICT in Sejong YONHAP

Korea’s four-member team earned two golds, one silver and one bronze at the International Olympiad in Informatics in Uzbekistan.

Korea took four medals at a global programming competition for high school students held last week, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Wednesday.

The national team, comprising of four members, won two golds, one silver and one bronze medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) held in Uzbekistan from Aug. 9 to Sunday. A total of 327 students from 92 countries participated in the event, the ministry said in a press release.

Contestants had to solve three algorithmic problems within five hours during the two-day competition, with the goal of maximizing their score, the ministry said.

Launched in 1989, the IOI is among several international science Olympiads held annually globally.





Yonhap