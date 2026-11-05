Korea, Singapore, New Zealand discuss progress of green economy partnership talks

An APEC sign is displayed in Hong Kong's financial district during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting on Oct. 20. AP/YONHAP

The three countries reviewed the status of negotiations on a green trade pact aimed at tackling carbon trade barriers and boosting sustainable industries.

Korea, Singapore and New Zealand have discussed progress in negotiations and key outstanding issues related to the plurilateral Green Economy Partnership Agreement (GEPA), the industry ministry said Thursday.

Senior officials from the three countries held a videoconference ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week, scheduled to begin later this month in Shenzhen, China, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

Through the agreement, Seoul seeks to work with the two partners to jointly address the challenges posed by trade-related climate measures, including the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and help businesses maintain stable operations amid an increasingly volatile global trade environment, the ministry said.

CBAM is an European Union policy instrument designed to ensure that imported goods face a carbon price comparable to that imposed on products manufactured within the bloc.

The three countries also plan to expand exchanges of policies and technologies in sustainable aviation fuel and construction to promote sustainable industrial growth.

Singapore, Chile and New Zealand launched negotiations on GEPA on the sidelines of last year's APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. Korea joined their talks in September and took part in the second round, held in Seoul from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, with a third round scheduled for early 2027, the ministry said.

“Beyond establishing rules and frameworks, GEPA will also provide a mechanism for participating countries to pursue practical cooperation to translate shared priorities into tangible outcomes,” it said.





Yonhap