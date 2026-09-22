Korea shuts 66 overseas sites in expanded digital sex crime crackdown

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North Jeolla town accused of keeping seasonal workers’ passports
A human rights group said Jeongeup held the passports of around 160 workers, but the local government said it was due to an administrative delay.
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‘How should I flirt?’ Teens outsource relationships to AI.
Experts warn that growing emotional reliance on chatbots for dating, friendships and comfort could weaken young people’s real-world social skills.
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Ex-first lady’s prison term cut after appeals court acquits her on two gift charges
Kim Keon Hee’s sentence was reduced from seven years to five, while convictions over luxury gifts and influence peddling were upheld.
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Incheon Airport prepares for Chuseok travel surge
More than 1.1 million travelers are expected over five days, with departures peaking Thursday and arrivals on Sunday.