Korea shifts international student focus from quantity to quality

Global Korea Scholarship students pose for a photo during a graduation ceremony held at the National Institute for International Education in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 27. YONHAP

Korea is shifting its focus from attracting more international students to improving the quality of education and retaining top talent.

The Ministry of Education unveiled a new strategy Tuesday to tighten oversight of universities, recruitment agencies and foreign academic credentials as the number of international students in Korea surpasses 300,000, earlier than the government’s original 2027 target.

The “Study Korea: Talent Project” will strengthen oversight of agencies that recruit international students, many of whom rely on brokers when choosing a university.

In a survey of 8,300 international students, 17.8 percent said recommendations from recruitment agencies were a major factor in their choice of university, according to the ministry. Students have also been disadvantaged by false or exaggerated advertising and cases involving forged academic credentials.

A standardized contract between universities and recruitment agencies will be distributed in the second half of this year. It will prohibit false or exaggerated advertising and require universities to directly refund tuition fees to students if their admission is canceled due to visa issuance issues.

Guidelines for verifying foreign degrees during the admissions and transfer process will also be introduced, along with consultations for universities on credential verification.

The International Education Quality Assurance System (IEQAS) will be overhauled. The system evaluates universities’ degree and Korean-language programs based on factors including academic and student support services. Certified universities receive eased visa regulations and allow international students to work longer hours at part-time jobs during the semester, while those with excellent ratings receive additional benefits when selecting recipients of the government’s Global Korea Scholarship (GKS).

IEQAS revision plan NAM JUNG-HYUN

Under the revamped system, which will apply from 2029 through 2032, voluntary key evaluation indicators will become mandatory. Standards for Korean and English proficiency will also be gradually strengthened through 2030, with the proportion of international students meeting a certain threshold on an officially recognized language proficiency test targeted to rise from 40 percent to 60 percent.

Evaluations of academic and student support programs will be strengthened. Universities that are not accredited or are deemed to face financial or operational risks for two consecutive years will face restrictions on issuing student visas and be placed in the lowest IEQAS category, with their international freshman enrollment limited.

A student participates in a boxing club activity held at a school club fair at Ajou University in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 2. YONHAP

The current IEQAS system remains in effect through 2028.

On-site inspections will be expanded for universities with reported problems involving international students, including inadequate academic programs and human rights violations. Ten universities will be selected for inspection each year.

Additionally, the share of international students studying STEM through the GKS will be increased to help secure talent for advanced industries and regional economies.

The share of master’s and doctoral students receiving GKS scholarships through STEM programs rose from 40.9 percent in 2025 to 43 percent this year, with the figure targeted to reach 45 percent by 2027. Visa-related incentives will also be reviewed for these students, while networks connecting international students with senior students will be established to improve their experience in Korea.

Starting next year, a quality assurance system will be established for majors that are particularly well-suited to international students. Programs closely linked to regional industries and with strong employment and residency outcomes for international graduates will be eligible for benefits, including government subsidies and scholarships.

The policy shift will also be backed by legal and institutional changes. An amendment to the Higher Education Act will clarify the responsibilities of the government and universities in supporting international students and establish a legal basis for corrective measures against illegal or improper practices.

“Surpassing 300,000 international students means Korea is being recognized as a competitive country for global talent,” Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin said in a press release. “We will focus on attracting and nurturing talented students and support them so they can contribute to our society and communities around the world based on their studies and experiences in Korea.”





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]