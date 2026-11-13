Korea rice output falls for fifth straight year

Farmers harvest rice during an event to pass down Haksan Odokttegi, a traditional farmers’ work song, in front of the Flagpole Supports at Gulsansa Temple Site in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Sept. 20. The song is designated as an intangible heritage of Gangwon. YONHAP

Korea’s rice production fell 0.9 percent in 2026 as changing diets and a record-low paddy area continued to curb output.

Korea’s rice output declined for the fifth consecutive year due in part to changing dietary habits, data showed Friday, with the cultivation area also reaching a new low.

Rice production decreased 0.9 percent on year to 3.5 million tons this year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

It marked the fourth-lowest level since the government began compiling the data in 1965.

The combined area of rice paddies in the country fell 1.1 percent on year to 670,000 hectares (1.66 million acres), the smallest on record.

Despite the decline in overall production, output per 1,000 square meters (10,800 square feet) increased 0.2 percent on year to 524 kilograms (1,155 pounds) this year, according to the ministry.

Rice remains a staple food in Korea, but consumption has steadily fallen in recent decades amid shifts in dietary preferences.

The decrease in production also came amid the government’s efforts to manage output while encouraging farmers to switch to other crops.

By region, Jeonnam-Gwangju produced 736,000 tons of rice, followed by South Chungcheong with 681,000 tons and North Jeolla with 526,000 tons, the government findings showed.





Yonhap