Korea ranks second from bottom of OECD for income redistribution

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Parental leave benefits for foreign nationals doubled in 2025, data shows
Beneficiaries rose more than 50 percent, with 36.45 billion won ($26.3 million) paid out.
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Shark sighting at Busan waterfront park prompts warning
Officials issued a safety alert after what appeared to be a copper shark was spotted at North Port Waterfront Park for a second straight day.
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SK chair pays $578,000 to appeal property division settlement
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won paid about 850 million won ($577,800) in filing fees to appeal a 944 billion won property division order involving former wife Roh Soh-yeong.
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Neighborhood opposition threatens permanent school for North Korean defector children in Seoul
Residents in Seoul’s Gangseo District are challenging plans to build a permanent Yeomyung School campus despite pledged public and corporate funding.