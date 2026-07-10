Korea raises heat wave alert as scorching temperatures, tropical nights loom

A person walks with an umbrella in Daegu on July 10. YONHAP

The government lifted its warning to the second-highest level while urging caution against heat-related illnesses, particularly among older adults and farmers.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety raised its nationwide heat wave crisis alert to the second-highest of four levels on Friday, as intense daytime heat and tropical nights are forecast to spread across the country from the weekend.

The upgrade from "caution" to "alert" took effect at 3 p.m. Friday after the ministry met to review its heat response.

Heat wave advisories were effective in 116 of the country's 235 weather zones. Tropical nights, when overnight temperatures stay above 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit), are expected across much of the country as the heat persists.

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At the meeting, officials checked each agency's readiness and discussed further steps to keep deaths to a minimum, with heat and tropical nights set to expand nationwide from the weekend.

The ministry warned that being active outdoors in the high humidity left by the monsoon rains can sharply raise the risk of heat-related illness. The Interior Ministry ordered closer monitoring of older adults, farmers and outdoor workers.

It also said it would strengthen protection for vulnerable groups by regularly checking on them through local safety nets such as village and neighborhood heads, volunteer disaster-response groups and community care workers.

A person takes a rest on a bench in Jeonju on July 10. YONHAP

Heat-related illness is an acute condition caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures. Symptoms can include headache, dizziness, muscle cramps, fatigue and reduced consciousness, and severe cases can be life-threatening. The most common forms are heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Older people and those with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease, diabetes and kidney disease are especially vulnerable, because their bodies regulate temperature less effectively.

Of the 267 people who died from heat-related illness between 2011 and 2025, 174, or more than half, were aged 60 or older, according to the disease surveillance system.

People cool off under mist sprayed by cooling fog systems in Busan Citizens' Park on July 10. YONHAP

To prevent heat illness, the ministry advised people to stay in cool places, shower often and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. It also urged drinking plenty of water even without feeling thirsty and avoiding alcohol and caffeinated drinks, which can cause dehydration.

As the country enters the peak of summer, the ministry's natural disaster management chief called for an all-out, field-focused response.

"With the full force of the heat now setting in, ministries and local governments should devote every effort to protecting vulnerable people and to on-the-ground response, and should actively guide the public on how to act in a heat wave," Kim Yong-gyun, head of the Interior Ministry's natural disaster management office, said.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]