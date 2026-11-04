Korea, Poland discuss expanding cooperation in defense, energy, infrastructure

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Senior officials of South Korea, Switzerland discuss North situation following Swiss foreign minister's Pyongyang trip
The meeting came after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis's recent visit to North Korea — the first by a Swiss foreign minister since 2003.
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Lee’s 2027 summit diplomacy budget revives criticism of Democratic Party double standards
The proposed 65.3 billion won ($48 million) allocation for presidential overseas trips is drawing opposition scrutiny after the ruling party condemned similar spending under Yoon Suk Yeol.
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Leaked presidential passenger data appears to have come from Foreign Ministry
Officials say a file containing personal data on 168 presidential aircraft passengers appears to have originated at the Foreign Ministry and was likely exposed during trip preparations.
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Korea, Turkey advance Sinop nuclear power plant financing at Seoul summit
The two countries signed a financing cooperation MOU aimed at helping Korean companies win contracts for Turkey’s planned $30 billion Sinop nuclear project.